Herath’s six puts Bangladesh in a spin

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Fanga, the force of Afrobeat from France
Fanga
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    In Nigeria, Abuja airport closure disrupts travel
  • media
    World music matters
    Fanga, the force of Afrobeat from France
  • media
    Culture in France
    Fledgling Russian cinema festival attracts crowds with music, …
  • media
    International report
    Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Laws in Africa failing to prevent rape; keeping tabs on Guinea’s …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Sri Lanka Bangladesh

Herath’s six puts Bangladesh in a spin

By
media Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath celebrates his six-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Galle on Saturday. LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP

Rangana Herath grabbed six wickets in the second inning to help Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 259 runs in the first Test match at Galle on Saturday.

The 38-year-old’s impressive haul took him past New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori’s tally of 362 wickets to become the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of the game.

Herath’s 23rd five or more wicket haul the hosts Sri Lanka dismiss Bangladesh for 197 runs in the second innings in less than two sessions on the fifth day.

The day started with Bangladesh resuming on their overnight second innings score of 67 for no loss. But it wasn’t Herath who triggered the batting collapse.

Fellow spinner Dilruwan Perera claimed two important wickets before Herath ran through the Bangladesh line up.

Herath claimed four of the last five wickets that fell in the post-lunch session to give Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

“I would say kind of a big achievement, but I must thank every single person who has supported me - the support staff, my family - I want to say thank you to all of them,” Herath said about his record.

“Everybody chipped in and I must congratulate everyone because it is a team effort,” he said about the victory.

South Africa consolidate lead

South Africa took a 124-run lead at tea on day four of the first Test in Dunedin on Saturday.

South Africa were 157 for three in their second innings with Elgar on 73 and Faf du Plessis on 16, having added only 119 runs in two sessions.

South Africa added one to their overnight 38 when Hashim Amla was dismissed before Elgar put on 74 with JP Duminy for the third wicket and an unbeaten 44 with Faf du Plessis.

Mitchell Starc ruled out of India tour

Australia’s pace bowler Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the ongoing tour of India on after suffering a stress fracture to his right foot, the team physiotherapist said.

“Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped,” the physio David Beakley said in a Cricket Australia statement.

The 27-year-old is the second Australian to be ruled out of the series between the world's top two sides after Mitchell Marsh had to return home following a deterioration of a shoulder injury.

Although Starc has only taken five wickets in the first two Tests, his lower-order half century in the first contest in Pune proved to be turning point in the match.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.