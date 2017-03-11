Herath’s six puts Bangladesh in a spin

Rangana Herath grabbed six wickets in the second inning to help Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 259 runs in the first Test match at Galle on Saturday.

The 38-year-old’s impressive haul took him past New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori’s tally of 362 wickets to become the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of the game.

Herath’s 23rd five or more wicket haul the hosts Sri Lanka dismiss Bangladesh for 197 runs in the second innings in less than two sessions on the fifth day.

The day started with Bangladesh resuming on their overnight second innings score of 67 for no loss. But it wasn’t Herath who triggered the batting collapse.

Fellow spinner Dilruwan Perera claimed two important wickets before Herath ran through the Bangladesh line up.

Herath claimed four of the last five wickets that fell in the post-lunch session to give Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

“I would say kind of a big achievement, but I must thank every single person who has supported me - the support staff, my family - I want to say thank you to all of them,” Herath said about his record.

“Everybody chipped in and I must congratulate everyone because it is a team effort,” he said about the victory.

South Africa consolidate lead

South Africa took a 124-run lead at tea on day four of the first Test in Dunedin on Saturday.

South Africa were 157 for three in their second innings with Elgar on 73 and Faf du Plessis on 16, having added only 119 runs in two sessions.

South Africa added one to their overnight 38 when Hashim Amla was dismissed before Elgar put on 74 with JP Duminy for the third wicket and an unbeaten 44 with Faf du Plessis.

Mitchell Starc ruled out of India tour

Australia’s pace bowler Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the ongoing tour of India on after suffering a stress fracture to his right foot, the team physiotherapist said.

“Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped,” the physio David Beakley said in a Cricket Australia statement.

The 27-year-old is the second Australian to be ruled out of the series between the world's top two sides after Mitchell Marsh had to return home following a deterioration of a shoulder injury.

Although Starc has only taken five wickets in the first two Tests, his lower-order half century in the first contest in Pune proved to be turning point in the match.