Ahmad ousts Hayatou to become boss of African football

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Dianoura: the art of singing beyond words
  • media
    Culture in France
    Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
  • media
    International report
    How Colombia is managing medicinal cannabis
  • media
    International report
    Christians in Egypt
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris 'shooting' gallery a success, but opposition remains
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Africa

Ahmad ousts Hayatou to become boss of African football

By
media Ahmad Ahmad (centre) of Madagascar is congratulated by Fifa president Gianni Infantino (2nd right) after being elected as the new president of the Confederation of African Football. ZACHARIAS ABUBKER/AFP

Ahmad Ahmad ended the 29-year-reign of Issa Hayatou on Thursday when he was elected president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Ahmad, 57, has been the head of Madagascar's football federation since 2003 and he won the top administrative post in African football by 34 votes to Hayatou's 20.

Delegates cheered and pumped their fists after the results were announced in Addis Abeba. "When you try to do something, you mean that you can do it," said Ahmad after the vote. "If I can't do it, I never stand."

He earlier said his programme was the reform of the administration of CAF to avoid the involvement of politics in the organisation.

Hayatou, 70, is credited with increasing the number of African teams at the World Cup and bringing in extra finance for the continent's competitions.

"Issa Hayatou has done a lot for African football but it is time for him to step back," said George Afriyie, vice president of the Ghana Football Association.

Africa has made an emphatic decision that we are ready for change," said Liberian Football Association president Musa Bility.

Seyi Akinwunmi, vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, said: "Hayatou is a colossus who has bestrode African football for decades. But it's a new dawn, all should be happy.

"We're Africans and Africans never forget their elders. An elder has been defeated today, but he's still an elder.

"The world has moved on, we really need energy. And the truth is Issa Hayatou is almost 70. There's only so much really that he can do.

"The world, technologically and in terms of the way you see things, has changed. Speaking with Ahmad, I found that he understood those things."

Before the vote, Hayatou called for delegates to vote for unity. In a flurry of last minute campaigning, he said Africa should have 10 teams at the World Cup which will be expanded from 32 to 48 nations from 2026.

Hayatou also underlined his desire to maintain the January-February slot for the the bienniial Africa cup of Nations. The scheduling of the tournament - which started in 1957 - has been frequently criticised because leading European clubs can lose their top stars for up to a month.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.