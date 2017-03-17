Ancelotti faces reunion with his former Madrid charges

Holders Real Madrid were drawn on Friday to face Bayern Munich in next month's quarter-final of the Uefa Champions League.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was at the helm at Real in May 2014 when they came from behind in the final in Lisbon to beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 to claim their 10th European Cup. Real went on to win two more trophies that year - the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Ancelotti was dismissed in May 2015 after the side was eliminated from the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Since 2016, the 57-year old Italian has been at Bayern and after a shaky start to the Bundesliga season has led them into a 10 point lead with 10 games remaining. Real go into the tie with the destiny of the La Liga title in their hands. With 12 matches to play - including one against Barcelona - they are two points ahead of the Catalans who face Juventus for a place in the semi-finals of this year's competition.

After seeing off Sevilla in the last 16, the English champions Leicester City were drawn to take on another La Liga outfit. Last year's beaten finalists Atletico Madrid will be their next opponents.

Monaco increased their season's goal tally in all competitions to 126 during the 3-1 second leg win over Manchester City on Wednesday at the Stade Louis II. The French league leaders will meet Thomas Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund hoping to reach the last four for thie first time since their run to the 2004 final.

The last eight stage of the Europa League was also decided on Friday in Nyon. Manchester United - 2-1 aggregate winners over FC Rostov from Russia - will play Anderlecht. Lyon - impressive in their games against Serie A high-fliers Roma - will take on Besiktas. Celta Vigo, who overcame FC Krasnodar in the last 16, play Genk while Ajax will battle with Schalke.