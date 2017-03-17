Ancelotti faces reunion with his former Madrid charges

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
Suzy Walsham has won the first three women's races in La Verticale.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
  • media
    International report
    Ukrainian protestors set up road and train blockades
  • media
    World music matters
    Dianoura: the art of singing beyond words
  • media
    Culture in France
    Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
  • media
    International report
    How Colombia is managing medicinal cannabis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Champions League French football Monaco

Ancelotti faces reunion with his former Madrid charges

By
media Carlo Ancelotti was Real Madrid boss when they won their 10th European Cup. Reuters/Michaela Rehle

Holders Real Madrid were drawn on Friday to face Bayern Munich in next month's quarter-final of the Uefa Champions League.

 

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was at the helm at Real in May 2014 when they came from behind in the final in Lisbon to beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 to claim their 10th European Cup. Real went on to win two more trophies that year - the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Ancelotti was dismissed in May 2015 after the side was eliminated from the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Since 2016, the 57-year old Italian has been at Bayern and after a shaky start to the Bundesliga season has led them into a 10 point lead with 10 games remaining. Real go into the tie with the destiny of the La Liga title in their hands. With 12 matches to play - including one against Barcelona - they are two points ahead of the Catalans who face Juventus for a place in the semi-finals of this year's competition.

After seeing off Sevilla in the last 16, the English champions Leicester City were drawn to take on another La Liga outfit. Last year's beaten finalists Atletico Madrid will be their next opponents.

Monaco increased their season's goal tally in all competitions to 126 during the 3-1 second leg win over Manchester City on Wednesday at the Stade Louis II. The French league leaders will meet Thomas Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund hoping to reach the last four for thie first time since their run to the 2004 final.

The last eight stage of the Europa League was also decided on Friday in Nyon. Manchester United - 2-1 aggregate winners over FC Rostov from Russia - will play Anderlecht. Lyon - impressive in their games against Serie A high-fliers Roma - will take on Besiktas. Celta Vigo, who overcame FC Krasnodar in the last 16, play Genk while Ajax will battle with Schalke.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.