History on the line for England's rugby team in Dublin

The final Six Nations clash of 2017 for England could result in two amendments to rugby's history books.

Victory for Eddie Jones' men would see them set a new record of 19 successive Test wins by a leading country in the sport. Success in Dublin would also ensure that England become the first nation in the Six Nations era to secure back-to-back Grand Slams.

The start to the championship made by Jones' side this year yielded victories, even if achieved in unspectacular style. This was addressed last week as seven tries were scored in a 61-21 battering of Scotland at Twickenham.

It is not unreasonable to wonder if England have peaked too early, before a final test on the road - at Dublin's fantastic Aviva Stadium. Head Coach Jones is adamant there is another big performance left.

“We are a different team, we’ve showed that, and we are ready to take it to another level on Saturday.

“It will be our intensity to play the game, how quickly we reload in defence, how quickly we reform in attack, how quickly we chase kicks, how quickly we get back to cover kicks, they are the things that will show we’ve got the intensity to go forward or not.”

Whilst England's Grand Slam bid is this weekend's main attraction, there is plenty of intrigue elsewhere, as Scotland seek to ensure that departing coach Vern Cotter leaves on a high note with a win over Italy, and France host Wales in Paris.

