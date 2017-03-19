All-Swiss men's final at Indian Wells

Australian Open holder Roger Federer will take on compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the the final of the Indian Wells tennis tournament.

Federer, who has been champion in California four times, got by Jack Sock in the semis - winning 6-1 7-6.

Wawrinka defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2.

Federer is arguably in slightly better physical condition than his next opponent, who is four years his junior, after receiving a walkover in the last-eight due to Nick Kyrgios suffering from food poisoning. It took only 21-minutes for Federer to win the first set against American, Sock.

Federer and Wawrinka have played one another 22 times during their careers; Wawrinka has won on only three occasions, never on a hard court.

Asked during a press conference at Indian Wells to analyse the match-up, Wawrinka had little to offer.

"Roger, we all know him, so nothing to say," he said, smiling.