Bordeaux punish Montpellier in Ligue 1 thriller

A 5-1 demolition of Montpellier has improved Bordeaux's hopes of a top-five finish this season in France's top football league.

In a match that the home side dominated from start to finish at Matmut Atlantique, Diego Rolan found the net twice - including the opener after 25 minutes.

Bordeaux's other goals were scored by Younousse Sankharé, Valentin Vada and Malcom; Vitorino Hilton was sent off for Montpellier, who had a successful penalty taken by Ryad Boudebouz.

Bordeaux have gone level on points in fifth position with Marseille - they were held to a goalless draw on Friday night at Lille.

Nice draw against Nantes

Nice, bidding to win the league for the first time since 1959, also dropped two points this weekend - held 1-1 away to Nantes.

Nice are third in the table; four points away from leaders Monaco and one behind Paris Saint-Germain, who host Lyon this evening.

Monaco, meanwhile, are at Caen - in the week that they overcame Manchester City to setup a Champions League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1 on Saturday, bottom club Lorient came from two goals behind to defeat Nancy 3-2 away.