Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
A boy from the village of Quitupo walks past palm trees in Palma on February 16, 2017. The village of Quitupo will be resettled to make way for the new gas mining project in and around the district of Palma.
 
Sports
Football Sport France

Bordeaux punish Montpellier in Ligue 1 thriller

By
media Bordeaux's Uruguyan forward Diego Rolan (C) during the French L1 football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Montpellier AFP

A 5-1 demolition of Montpellier has improved Bordeaux's hopes of a top-five finish this season in France's top football league.

In a match that the home side dominated from start to finish at Matmut Atlantique, Diego Rolan found the net twice - including the opener after 25 minutes.

Bordeaux's other goals were scored by Younousse Sankharé, Valentin Vada and Malcom; Vitorino Hilton was sent off for Montpellier, who had a successful penalty taken by Ryad Boudebouz.

Bordeaux have gone level on points in fifth position with Marseille - they were held to a goalless draw on Friday night at Lille.

Nice draw against Nantes

Nice, bidding to win the league for the first time since 1959, also dropped two points this weekend - held 1-1 away to Nantes.

Nice are third in the table; four points away from leaders Monaco and one behind Paris Saint-Germain, who host Lyon this evening.

Monaco, meanwhile, are at Caen - in the week that they overcame Manchester City to setup a Champions League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1 on Saturday, bottom club Lorient came from two goals behind to defeat Nancy 3-2 away.

