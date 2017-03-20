France's Tessa Worley wins Alpine Skiing World Cup

France's Tessa Worley clinched the World Cup women's giant slalom season crown on Sunday, becoming the first French Women to win a World Cup title in any discipline since 2003.

Federica Brignone won the last race of the campaign in the discipline, leading an Italian podium sweep.

Worley became the first French woman to win a World Cup title in any discipline since 2003, taking the first season globe trophy of her 10-season career.

"This winter has really been a dream come true," Worley told the AFP news agency.

She also won the world championships title in the giant slalom at Saint Moritz last month.

Meanwhile, Brignone took the final race win of the season in a combined two-run time of 1:58.01 with Sofia Goggia second in 1:59.45 and Marta Bassino third, another ,03 back.

Worley was fifth in 1:59.84, one spot and 0.31 of a second in front of American Mikaela Shiffrin, the only person who could have denied her the World Cup giant slalom title.

Myhrer wins men's slalom a second time

Sweden's Andre Myhrer won the World Cup Final men's slalom for the second year in a row, taking the season's final race in 1:27.97 with Germany's Felix Neureuther second, .14 back, and Austrian Michael Matt third, another .01 adrift.

"It's amazing to have this finish to the season. It's great motivation to get into the gym. I have a lot of work to do before I can ski next season," Myhrer said after his first race win of a season nagged by back issues.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, who had already clinched the men's overall, slalom and giant slalom World Cup season titles, was fourth in 1:28.29. He won Saturday's giant slalom for his sixth race victory of the season.

Hirscher won a sixth consecutive World Cup overall crown this season as well as his fourth giant slalom title in six campaigns and his fourth slalom trophy in five seasons.