France's Tessa Worley wins Alpine Skiing World Cup

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Is there a Catholic vote in France?
In front of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is there a Catholic vote in France?
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    You, and you, and you too … call us!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Ski Sport France

France's Tessa Worley wins Alpine Skiing World Cup

By
media Tessa Worley of France competes in the ladies' Giant Slalom during the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain on 19 of March, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. Sean M Haffey/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

France's Tessa Worley clinched the World Cup women's giant slalom season crown on Sunday, becoming the first French Women to win a World Cup title in any discipline since 2003.

Federica Brignone won the last race of the campaign in the discipline, leading an Italian podium sweep.

Worley became the first French woman to win a World Cup title in any discipline since 2003, taking the first season globe trophy of her 10-season career.

"This winter has really been a dream come true," Worley told the AFP news agency.

She also won the world championships title in the giant slalom at Saint Moritz last month.

Meanwhile, Brignone took the final race win of the season in a combined two-run time of 1:58.01 with Sofia Goggia second in 1:59.45 and Marta Bassino third, another ,03 back.

Worley was fifth in 1:59.84, one spot and 0.31 of a second in front of American Mikaela Shiffrin, the only person who could have denied her the World Cup giant slalom title.

Myhrer wins men's slalom a second time

Sweden's Andre Myhrer won the World Cup Final men's slalom for the second year in a row, taking the season's final race in 1:27.97 with Germany's Felix Neureuther second, .14 back, and Austrian Michael Matt third, another .01 adrift.

"It's amazing to have this finish to the season. It's great motivation to get into the gym. I have a lot of work to do before I can ski next season," Myhrer said after his first race win of a season nagged by back issues.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, who had already clinched the men's overall, slalom and giant slalom World Cup season titles, was fourth in 1:28.29. He won Saturday's giant slalom for his sixth race victory of the season.

Hirscher won a sixth consecutive World Cup overall crown this season as well as his fourth giant slalom title in six campaigns and his fourth slalom trophy in five seasons.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.