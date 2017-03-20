Mazembe exits CAF Champions League in last-32 stage

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Is there a Catholic vote in France?
In front of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is there a Catholic vote in France?
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    You, and you, and you too … call us!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport CAF Confederation Cup Football

Mazembe exits CAF Champions League in last-32 stage

By
media Rainford Kalaba of Mazembe. STRINGER / AFP

Democratic Republic of Congo club TP Mazembe were the major casualties of the CAF Champions League last-32 stage that was completed at the weekend.

The five-time African champions from mining hub Lubumbashi could only draw 0-0 with CAPS United of Zimbabwe in Harare and lost the tie on away goals.

CAPS caused a first leg shock the previous weekend by drawing 1-1 in the DR Congo after taking a 45-second lead.

It is the first time in 14 attempts since the premier African club competition was remodelled in 1997 that Mazembe have fallen at the first qualifying hurdle. CAPS were unexpected giant-killers as they struggled to oust modest Lioli of Lesotho in the preliminary round last month.

The Harare-based outfit made early exits in three previous Champions League appearances.

As in the first leg, CAPS goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda made several fine saves in Harare, and also stepped forward to test his opposite number with a long-range free-kick.

Mazembe exerted intense late pressure without managing to score the goal they needed to avoid failing to reach the group stage for the second year in a row.

CAPS were not the only southern Africa club celebrating as Ferroviario Beira of Mozambique and Zanaco of Zambia booked group debuts. So did regular African campaigners Saint George, the first Ethiopian club to achieve the feat.

Ferroviario won on penalties after losing 2-0 to Barrack Young Controllers in Monrovia with the crowd including 1995 World Footballer of the Year George Weah of Liberia.

Zanaco squeezed through on away goals after drawing 0-0 in Lusaka against Young Africans of Tanzania and Saint George did a double over AC Leopards of Congo Brazzaville with a 2-0 home win.

Meanwhile, record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt survived two late first-half scares to hold Wits 0-0 in South Africa and advance 1-0 on aggregate.

A header from Frank Mhango forced a great save by Sherif Ekramy and the Malawian struck the post from the resulting corner.

Five-time African title-holders Zamalek of Egypt were comfortable overall winners despite losing 2-1 to Enugu Rangers in Nigeria.

Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, the only club to win all five CAF competitions, defeated AS Tanda 2-1 in the Ivory Coast having built a three-goal lead at home.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.