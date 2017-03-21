Fifa ends career of top referee for match-fixing

Ghanaian referee Joseph Odartei Lamptey was on Monday banned for life by world football's governing body Fifa for match-fixing. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had already slapped a three-month ban on Lamptey after he awarded South Africa a controversial penalty in their 2-1 victory over Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on 12 November 2016.

"The official was found guilty of unlawfully influencing match results," Fifa said in a statement.

The Zurich-based body said it was dismissing charges against another Ghanaian match official David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, who had also been under investigation.

"The Fifa disciplinary committee has decided to ban the Ghanaian match official Joseph Odartei Lamptey from taking part in any kind of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level for life," said the statement.

However, assistant referee David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, who was running the touchline when Lamptey made the "unthinkable call', has been pardoned after investigators found him innocent.

“Further information concerning the South Africa vs Senegal match in question will be provided once the decision becomes final and binding," the statement concluded.

In 2011 Lamptey was handed a six-month ban by CAF when he awarded a dubious goal to Espérance de Tunis in a CAF Champions League game against Egyptian giants Al Ahli.