Germans test supremacy against aspiring England

From the land that came the words Zeitgeist and Weltanschauung, there's probably a compound noun describing how to learn from another's success. The Germans certainly have a word to convey mirth in someone else's misery.

Schadenfreude, then, will be the feeling binding the German fans as they watch their team take on England in Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Since England beat Germany to take the 1966 World Cup, the English have won nothing. Call it Weltschmerz. Germany have collected three world championships since then. Their last triumph came in 2014 in Brazil.

Lucas Podolski was part of that all-conquering German squad and he will say aufwiedersehn to international football on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old retired from die Mannschaft after Euro 2016 but has been invited back to play as skipper in his 130th appearance. A 49th international goal would be a fitting farewell for the striker.

Germany coach Joachim Loew has been a firm fan of the former Cologne and Bayern Munich player since taking over as coach after the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Since their quarter-final exit under Sven-Goran Eriksson from that tournament, England have swept through five coaches. Gareth Southgate was installed in November 2016 after his predecessor, Sam Allardyce, was forced to quit 67 days into his reign over allegations of improper behaviour.

In the prelude to Wednesday's clash, Southgate, a former England international, has been as bold as he has been blunt. He omitted skipper and record goal scorer Wayne Rooney from the squad. There was also no place for the underperforming Arsenal striker Theo Walcott. And he recalled the 34-year-old Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe.

"We have to change the way we think and the way we work because we have not had the consistent success of Germany," said Southgate.

"They are a great model for us to look at. We don't want to copy anyone, but you have to respect that they have reached the semi-finals and finals of major tournaments and won things. That is the mentality we need to have."

Under Loew Germany won the 2014 World Cup and were third in 2010. They were beaten finalists at Euro 2008 and reached the semis in the 2012 and 2016 competitions.

By contrast, England have not reached the last four of a major international tournament since the 1996 European championships.

"We are ranked 14th in the world," added Southgate. "So we can't keep turning around and saying: 'If only we'd done better in one game'. We have to take a long look at ourselves and think what is needed to improve."