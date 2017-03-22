Germans test supremacy against aspiring England

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
A homeless man draws a picture next to his belongings in central Athens
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is there a Catholic vote in France?
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Germany England

Germans test supremacy against aspiring England

By
media Gareth Southgate, a former England international, was appointed manager in November 2016.. Reuters/Carl Recine

From the land that came the words Zeitgeist and Weltanschauung, there's probably a compound noun describing how to learn from another's success. The Germans certainly have a word to convey mirth in someone else's misery.

 

Schadenfreude, then, will be the feeling binding the German fans as they watch their team take on England in Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Since England beat Germany to take the 1966 World Cup, the English have won nothing. Call it Weltschmerz. Germany have collected three world championships since then. Their last triumph came in 2014 in Brazil.

Lucas Podolski was part of that all-conquering German squad and he will say aufwiedersehn to international football on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old retired from die Mannschaft after Euro 2016 but has been invited back to play as skipper in his 130th appearance. A 49th international goal would be a fitting farewell for the striker. 

Germany coach Joachim Loew has been a firm fan of the former Cologne and Bayern Munich player since taking over as coach after the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Since their quarter-final exit under Sven-Goran Eriksson from that tournament, England have swept through five coaches. Gareth Southgate was installed in November 2016 after his predecessor, Sam Allardyce, was forced to quit 67 days into his reign over allegations of improper behaviour.

In the prelude to Wednesday's clash, Southgate, a former England international, has been as bold as he has been blunt. He omitted skipper and record goal scorer Wayne Rooney from the squad. There was also no place for the underperforming Arsenal striker Theo Walcott. And he recalled the 34-year-old Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe.

"We have to change the way we think and the way we work because we have not had the consistent success of Germany," said Southgate.

"They are a great model for us to look at. We don't want to copy anyone, but you have to respect that they have reached the semi-finals and finals of major tournaments and won things. That is the mentality we need to have."

Under Loew Germany won the 2014 World Cup and were third in 2010. They were beaten finalists at Euro 2008 and reached the semis in the 2012 and 2016 competitions.

By contrast, England have not reached the last four of a major international tournament since the 1996 European championships.

"We are ranked 14th in the world," added Southgate. "So we can't keep turning around and saying: 'If only we'd done better in one game'. We have to take a long look at ourselves and think what is needed to improve."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.