International report
Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
A homeless man draws a picture next to his belongings in central Athens
 
Wawrinka backs Federer for return to top spot

Miami Open top seed Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday backed his Swiss compatriot Roger Federer for a return to the top of the men's rankings. Federer was the world number one between 2 February, 2004 and 17 August, 2008 before Rafael Nadal supplanted him.

Two further stints have helped Federer to achieve the record of 302 weeks at the top of the men's game.

Novak Djokovic with 223 weeks is his closest active rival. The reigning world number one, Andy Murray, has only enjoyed 20 weeks as head man.

Wawrinka spoke about Federer's possible return, two days after the 35-year-old swept past him in straight sets to claim the Indian Wells Masters. It was Federer's fifth crown at the tournament in California but his first since 2012. The success followed his triumph at the Australian Open in January where he hoisted his 18th Grand Slam championship.

"He's playing really well," said Wawrinka. "What is different, maybe, is that he is playing closer to the baseline and using less his slice. He is using more top spin, putting more pressure on you all the time, returning better that's the difference I've seen."

By winning in Melbourne, Federer became the oldest man since Ken Rosewall in 1972 to win a slam. In Australia, Federer was returning from a six month injury lay-off and was seeded 17th.

That win propelled him up the rankings and for the Miami tournament has been seeded fourth - scheduled to meet Wawrinka in the last four.

"His results show that you can still play your best tennis at that age and it's something that you can learn from especially for me who'll be 32 in a few days. It's great to see what he's doing."

Andre Agassi holds the record for being the oldest player to hold the men's No.1 ranking, at the age of 33.

"It is going to be interesting to see," added Wawrinka. "Nadal is playing well also and we will see what happens when Djokovic and Murray are back from injury. It is going to be really interesting for tennis fans."

