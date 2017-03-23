Podolski's piledriver edges Germany past England

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
A municipal excavator digs out unexploded rockets in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Catholics on the left hesitate in French presidential election
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Islamic State group claims London attack - IS-linked agency
  • London attacker was born in Britain and had been investigated for violent extremism
Sports
Sport Football Germany England

Podolski's piledriver edges Germany past England

By
media Lukas Podolski skippered Germany on his 130th and final appearance for the national team. Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Lukas Podolski signed off his international career on Wednesday night with a stunning strike and standing ovations as Germany beat England 1-0 in Dortmund. It was Podolski's 49th goal for his country on his 130th appearance.

The 25 metre thunderbolt came with 20 minutes left and gave the hosts an advantage they barely deserved after England had dominated large parts of play.

"The way it finished up was like in a film," said Podolski. "I am proud of the last 13 years in the national team. "It was a great game, a great result and a great way to say goodbye."

The victory was also sweet for the Germany head coach Joachim Loew. The hosts registered a record seventh game without conceding a goal - a run that started after their Euro 2016 semi-final defeat to France.

The success came with Loew missing several regulars such as skipper and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Jerome Boateng, midfielders Sami Khedira, Mesut Ozil and Marco Reus as well as forward Mario Gomez.

"Normally fairytales don't happen in football but that was one for him," said England manager Gareth Southgate of Podolski's goal. "It's an outstanding achievement in terms of the goals and caps he has. It was an incredible strike."

Podolski made his debut in 2004 and was a constant member of the national squad since Loew took sole charge of the team after the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

"The goal was typically 'Poldi'," said Loew. "But special players deserve a special farewell like this, which was great for him. We had thought of taking him off earlier. But he said during half-time that he wanted to play as long as possible."

Both Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller, who came off the bench, agreed that Podolski's farewell could not have been scripted better. "Things like that only happen in football," said Kroos. "Against a backdrop like that came a goal like that - unbelievable. "That wasn't a goal they gifted to us. It was a lovely thing for Lukas."

Mueller said it was a fitting end to a spectacular career. "I could not have written a better screenplay, even if it was a bit too cheesy for me as a director," he quipped. "It wasn't an unusual goal for him and it's right that he should soak up the moment and enjoy it.

"Normally, a stadium is empty 10 minutes after the end of a match. But this time everyone wanted to see Lukas.

"If you have played 130 internationals, you have to have had something special."

  

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.