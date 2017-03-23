Tour de France to hold Shanghai 'stage'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
A municipal excavator digs out unexploded rockets in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Catholics on the left hesitate in French presidential election
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Islamic State group claims London attack - IS-linked agency
  • London attacker was born in Britain and had been investigated for violent extremism
Sports
China Tour de France Cycling

Tour de France to hold Shanghai 'stage'

By
media Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), posing during an event promoting the Tour de France in Shangai.The Tour de France is on its way to China. Johannes Eisele/AFP

Cycling's Tour de France will stage a Shanghai criterium featuring top riders this year as it bids to attract a following in China, organisers said on Thursday.

Criterium are public spectacles where thousands of people can see the top riders in action during a race. Currently, after the Tour de France there are criteriums in the Netherlands and Belgium

A "Etape China" (China Stage) for thousands of enthusiasts will be held in Changsha in September, before the criterium for elite riders in Shanghai on October 29.

"There is growing interest in cycling in China. We want to help develop the sport," Jean-Etienne Amaury, president of Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), organiser of the Tour of France, told the AFP news agency.

"If there are Chinese teams, there will also be interest from Chinese sponsors," he added.

A 60-strong peloton, including top international cyclists and leading Chinese riders, will contest the multi-lap Shanghai race over a three-kilometre course taking in city landmarks.

Since 2013, a similar event has been held every year in Japan, with three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome among the riders taking part.

Despite its exalted status in cycling, the Tour de France doesn't have a strong following in China, where bikes are still mainly considered as a means of transport.

Only one Chinese cyclist, Cheng Ji, has ever finished the race. He came last, in 164th place, in 2014.

However, cycling has shown signs of growing popularity in China as leisure riders take to the roads.

Amaury hopes to attract the attention of major companies like Alibaba and Wanda, who have sports sponsorship deals with the International Olympic Committee and FIFA respectively.

The Shanghai race will try to "recreate the atmosphere of the Tour at the end of the world", said Amaury, adding that he hoped it would become an annual event.
ASO tried to organise a race in Shanghai last year, but encountered opposition from police in the Pudong business district, Amaury said.

China is not used to having large gatherings of people in the heart of cities as they raise police concerns over public order.

However, Chinese authorities were present late on Wednesday at a ceremony to launch the Shanghai criterium, and Amaury is said he is optimistic about obtaining permits for the race.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.