Paulinho hat trick fires Brazil's World Cup hopes

Brazil came from behind on Thursday night to sweep past Uruguay and take command of the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. A hat trick from China-based midfielder Paulinho powered the five time world champions to a 4-1 victory in Montevideo.

The Brazilians now lead the 10-team round-robin competition by seven points after their latest success. With the top four nations qualifying automatically and with only five rounds remaining, it would take an epic meltdown to miss out on qualification.

Despite the setback, Uruguay remain in second place. Uruguay skipper Diego Godin said the scoreline was not an accurate reflection of the game. "We trained well, we looked strong," the Atletico Madrid defender said. "It's a bitter result. We had chances ... 4-1 to Brazil doesn't reflect the game. But this is a wake-up call."

The hosts took the lead within the first 10 minutes. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson brought down Edinson Cavani in the penalty. area. The Paris Saint-Germain hitman got to his feet and drilled the spot-kick home.

But Paulinho made it one apiece with a thunderbolt from 25 metres. After the pause, the midfielder stabbed home Philippe Coutinho's parried shot to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Neymar added Brazil's third with a sublime chip in the 75th minute to effectively settle the contest. Paulinho completed his hat-trick in injury time, turning in a low cross with his chest.

"To come here and win by any score is a great result," Brazil coach Tite said afterwards. "Playing in this stadium and beating Uruguay is difficult for anyone."