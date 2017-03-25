Paris Saint-Germain technical director caught in blackmail scheme

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Party-On Pakistan !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Party-On Pakistan !
  • media
    Sports Insight
    England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
  • media
    International report
    Lithuanians join paramilitary group to counter Russian threat
  • media
    World music matters
    Ajoyo bring dark issues to the party zone
  • media
    International report
    Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football

Paris Saint-Germain technical director caught in blackmail scheme

By
media PSG in action REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Patrick Kluivert, Director of Football with Paris Saint Germain was blackmailed for years by a crime gang. In 2011 and 2012, the former football player amassed over one million euros in debts by betting on football matches. In recent years the syndicate exerted growing pressure to pay  the money back. 

The Dutch newspaper Volkskrant says it has access to documents that prove the blackmail.

The leader of the criminal gang, named by Volkskrant just mentioned as “Daniel van 't H.”, was accused in Germany of match fixing. He is thoought to have manipulated players to bet on their own games while manipulating the competitions.

It is unknown if Kluivert was asked to do this. In recent years, he worked as assistant coach to the Dutch national football team and is now now Director of Football of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Volkskrant says that the Justice Ministry has no evidence that Kluivert was involved in match fixing.

But judicial documents do show that Kluivert in 2011 and 2012 has gambled on matches of the first team, building up debts of more than €1 million.

Kluivert’s lawyer Gerard Spong stated that Kluivert 'has had no criminal involvement in the manipulation of football matches" and that he is "only a victim in this case.”

On February 16, 2015 the Dutch Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) arrested five members of the gang.  The investigation brought to light  the fact that Kluivert was involved and, as a result, was asked to be heard as a witness.

Kluivert said he was not aware that gambling prohibited by the syndicate and that he had no idea what happened to his bets

According to de Volkskrant, the criminals blackmailed Kluivert with an audio tape where he mentioned his debts when he was assistant coach of the Dutch national team in between 2012 and 2014, saying that they would release it to the media.

According to de Volkskrant, the gambling gang had hundreds of clients in the Netherlands. Betting took place by way of e-mails and text messages, and the bets were then transferred to gambling companies in Europe and Asia.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.