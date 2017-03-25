RFI in 15 languages

 

Gloucester cruise to 32-14 victory over Bristol

By
media Source : lievin.wiki-citoyen.fr

Billy Burns scored 17 points as Gloucester eased to a 32-14 victory over Bristol on Friday in their Premiership clash to push the losers closer to the drop. Burns scored a try -- one of four the visitors racked up earning them a bonus point win -- and added 12 with his boot to give the victors their first away win since last September.

Bristol head coach Mark Tainton, whose side have just one win in their last six matches, will hope the gap remains the same come the end of the weekend with Worcester due to play top of the table Wasps on 26 March.

An uncompromising first-half, which got underway after a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the London terror attacks, saw several players go off.

Most concern, though, was for Bristol's veteran Samoan centre Tusi Pisi, who ended up being stretchered off strapped to a spinal board.

Gloucester grabbed the first of their tries when one of their stars wing Jonny May was off having a facial wound being taken care of -- Charlie Sharples making a telling contribution in the few minutes he was on the pitch as he skated over the line to touch down.

Burns, who had opened their account with a penalty, converted and added another penalty later in the half, his 18th successive successful penalty attempt.

Gloucester, though, were reduced to 14 men on the stroke of half-time as Tom Marshall was judged to have deliberately knocked on -- Billy Searle knocked over the long range penalty to bring the hosts to within a converted try of the visitors at 13-6.

Searle tapped over another penalty to reduce the gap to four points as the hour mark
approached.

However, Gloucester hit back almost immediately with May offloading just before being run into touch to Burns who went over and duly converted his try for 20-9.

Lewis Ludlow and May added further tries either side of one for Bristol from Max Crumpton.

(With AFP)
 

