Chinese investor interested in AC Milan

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Party-On Pakistan !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Highlighting transgender issues in Vietnam.
  • media
    Sports Insight
    One step closer to Russia 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Party-On Pakistan !
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football China Silvio Berlusconi Milan

Chinese investor interested in AC Milan

By
media AC Milan logo Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

A Chinese investor is planning an initial public offering of Italian super club AC Milan with the help of hedge fund Elliott Management. The club may be looking at a listing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The purchase would be the latest in a Chinese shopping spree to buy Western players and clubs.

Elliott Management revived a Chinese deal to buy the Italian football club from
the Italian company Gruppo Fininvest, the media conglomerate company owned by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and his family.

Elliott has agreed to provide part of the financing for Chinese investor Li Yonghong.

Football shopping spree

People close to the deal say that the going price is 740 million euros.

Last year Chinese company Suining Holdings bought Inter Milan and Lai Guochuan, owner of the Chinese investment group Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports, bought English Premier League club West Bromwhich Albion.

In May Chinese millionaire Tony Xia Jiantong of the Recon Group bought Aston Villa, another Premier League club, albeit at the time not very high ranking.

The spree seems to have been initiated by Chinese president Xi Jinping, who vowed in 2014 to make China a “world football powerhouse”.

Since then Chinese investment in star players and complete teams has skyrocketed.

Last year alone Clubs in the Chinese top football league spent over 300 million euros on player transfers, while individuals have been busy investing in clubs and players as well, with the Beijing-based property development Wanda Group paying 45 million euros for a 20 percent stake in the Spanish club Atlético Madrid.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.