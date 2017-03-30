RFI in 15 languages

 

Brazil beat Paraguay to seal place at 2018 World Cup

By
media Tite has transformed Brazil's fortunes since he took over as head coach in June 2016. Reuters/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil coach Tite hailed the country's fans as his side became the first team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Wednesday night when they beat Paraguay 3-0 in Sao Paulo.

"My greatest happiness is sharing happiness," said the 55-year-old after Brazil sealed their progress with goals from Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Marcelo.

The victory, combined with results from other qualifying games in the South America group, gave the five-time winners one of the four automatic qualifying spots from South America.

With four of the 18 qualifying games remaining, Brazil boast 33 points. Colombia are second on 24 with Uruguay and Chile on 23 points. Argentina are fifth - the berth for a play-off - with 22 points.

Progress also vindicates the Brazilian FA's decision last June to replace national team coach Dunga with Tite.

At that point, the squad had just been eliminated after the group stages of the Copa America and were clearly still suffering from the aftershocks of their 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup.

Tite reinvigorates team

When Tite came in, Brazil were in sixth place in South America - below the qualifying cut-off - after taking nine points from six matches

But the former Corinthians boss has reinvigorated the side. They have won all eight qualifying matches and are able to maintain their record of being the only country to have played in every edition of the World Cup since its inception in 1930.

"You can see the atmosphere and the dedication of every player," said Marcelo. "Everyone is working hard at every practice, giving their life in every match. We are thankful for the arrival of Tite and his team. It changed practically everything. We owe him a lot."

Neymar said the recent winning streak had begun to restore the team's glory.

"It's a great source of happiness to be able to bring back Brazilian fans, to see them coming out to watch us and having a good time watching the match. That had stopped a bit before," said the Barcelona star.

"I remember back when I couldn't wait to watch my idols Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Robinho play for Brazil. That's coming back little by little," he said. "We can dream a little bit more with this team."

Tite vowed not to rest on his laurels saying he would use June's friendlies against Argentina and Australia in Melbourne to hone his team.

"Now we have to consolidate. We have to maintain our level of play, without wavering," he said. "That will make us consistent, heavy, strong. We're not ready yet."

