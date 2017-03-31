RFI in 15 languages

 

South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
Phuphuma Love Minus male choir
 
Federer hails slices of luck to advance to Miami semis

Former world number one Roger Federer readily acknowledged his luck as he advanced to the semi-final of the Miami Open at the expense of Tomas Berdych. Federer, 35, served for the match against the 10th seed on Thursday night at 5-3 up in the final set. But he fluffed his chance.

He then also failed to exploit a match point when leading 5-4 during Berdych's service.

In the ensuing tie-break he survived two match points as he came from 4-6 down to win it 8-6. "I definitely got very lucky at the end. But I think I showed great heart," said the fourth seed. "I fought and Tomas definitely started to step it up. It was a great match at the end."

Federer, who has won the Australian Open and the Indian Wells tournaments this year, will face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Friday night after the Australian came through a battle of future stars. The 21-year-old beat the 19-year-old German Alexander Zverev in three sets.

It will be the second meeting between Federer and Kyrgios with the Swiss aiming to avenge his defeat to the then teenager at the Madrid Open in 2015.

"I like the new generation. I like what I'm seeing," said Federer. "Nick is super talented and has one of the best serves in the game right now. He is a big time match player. He has beaten the likes of Novak Djokovic in succession at Acapulco and at Indian Wells and that was super impressive. If you can do that, it sends a message to the rest of the players."

Federer, who is seeking his third Miami Open title, added: "I think it will be exciting for me playing against Kyrgios. I know it's going to be tough but I really hope I can squeeze one more match out."

The other semi-final pits the fifth seed Rafael Nadal against Fabio Fognini. Nadal, who has yet to hoist the Miami Open crown, has claimed seven of their 10 encounters.

