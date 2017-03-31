Guarding of Eden: Hazard in paradise at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on Friday played down reports linking Eden Hazard with the Spanish league leaders Real Madrid, stressing that his star forward was more than content in west London.

Hazard has played with snake like cunning in Chelsea's surge to the Premier League summit and his dazzling performances have made him the apple in the eye of the Real hierarchy.

Suggestions in the Spanish press say Madrid are preparing to offer Chelsea 120 million euros for the 26-year-old.

Conte, who inherited an underperforming Hazard at the start of the season, is understood to have told Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich not to sell the playmaker at any cost.

Hazard, who missed Belgium's midweek internationals through injury, has sparkled since Conte switched tactics to a 3-5-2 formation in September allowing him an advanced flitting role in front of mobile wing-backs Victor Moses and Marcus Alonso and midfield general N'Golo Kanté.

The Belgian has spoken about feeling more prized and privileged under Conte than he was in the latter days of Jose Mourinho's reign at Stamford Bridge.

"The only thing I can say is Eden is a Chelsea player, our player. We are happy with him. He is happy with us. I don't see a problem," said Conte

On the eve of the pacesetter's home game against Crystal Palace, the former Italy coach added: "It's normal, it's logical in this part of the season, to start rumours about our player... to try to create difficulty in the mind of the players.

"We have great experience to face this situation. Also my players have this experience."

In January, Conte showed his tough side by leaving lead striker Diego Costa out of the team for a game at Leicester City following reports of a massive bid from a Chinese club and a training ground bust-up between the two. Conte said at the time that Costa was injured.

The Spain international has returned to the fold. "If Chelsea players are requested by the other teams, it means they're doing very well," said Conte. "I'm very happy. It means I'm doing a great job."

With Hazard under contract until June 2020, Chelsea will be able to control his fate.

In contrast, skipper John Terry, who has not made a Premier League start since September, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Conte stressed contracts and transfers would be reviewed at the end of the season and his players should focus on maintaining the 10 point lead at the top of the table. "For every situation, there will be the right moment to face," he said. "The club is working very well to solve many situations.

"I like to talk about John for this season. He's helping a lot. I repeat: he's doing a great job. John knows my thoughts about him and I think the most important thing is this."

Conte led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles before leaving in 2014 to take the helm of the Italy national squad. Despite Chelsea's cushion, Conte again warned his players not to relent in their pursuit of their second English title in three years.

"I think we deserve to win but there are 10 games to go," he said. "For sure our opponents don't want to accept that Chelsea are champions. Football is full of surprises. In my experience as a footballer, I won a lot, but I think I lost more.

"For this reason, I want to keep our feet on the ground. It's very important, this."