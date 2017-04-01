Federer edges past Kyrgios to reach Miami Open final

Former world number one Roger Federer beat the Australian 21-year-old Nick Kyrgios to advance to the final of the Miami Open where he will take on his longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer and Kyrgios produced an extraordinary range of shots in an enthralling encounter that kept a capacity crowd at Key Biscayne on the edge of their seats for just over three hours.

The Australian's big serve, touching 140 mph at times, delivered 14 aces. Kyrgios also hit some spectacular winners and played his part in a series of stirring rallies.

But Federer was a match for most that came his way in a match which was decided by three tie-breaks. "It felt very good. You don't very often play three breakers in a match,” said Federer. “Winning breakers is always such a thrill."

Federer, 35, is seeking his third title at the Miami Open which would furnish him with his third crown of the year after successes at the Australian Open and Indian Wells. "I tried to really fight for the match," he said. "I can't always show my fighting skills, it is great winning this way."

"I had some ups and up and downs and it was a bit of a roller coaster," said Kyrgios. "Ultimately I think I put in a good performance. I thought the crowd would've enjoyed watching it, people at home would've enjoyed watching it.”

Kyrgios broke in the first set to go 4-3 up but Federer recovered to level at 5-5. Kyrgios then fluffed two set points before the Swiss claimed the opener 11 points to 9.

Federer squandered a match point in the second set tie-break when leading 8-7.

Kyrgios finally won the shoot-out with an amazing cross court return to go 10-9 up, then followed it up with an ace to force a third set.

There was nothing to choose between the pair in the decider that went to yet another tie-break. Federer claimed that 7-5.