Miami finalist Konta thanks Murray for aiding her low key rise

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Andy Murray

Miami finalist Konta thanks Murray for aiding her low key rise

By
media Johanna Konta is the first British woman to reach the final at the Miami Open. Reuters/Geoff Burke

Johanna Konta heaped praise on world number one Andy Murray for allowing her to rise under the radar and into the upper reaches of the women’s game. Speaking just before  Saturday’s Miami Open final, Konta said the Briton's success had kept the attention and pressure off her.

Konta, 25, is the first British woman to play in the final in Miami.

Her semi-final win in straight sets over former champion Venus Williams on Thursday ensures she will return to the top 10 in the world rankings regardless of the outcome of her clash at Crandon Park with Caroline Wozniacki.

Born in Australia, but having been based in England since she was 14, Konta has not had to deal with much of the hype and expectation that have accompanied some British players in the past.

"I think the fortunate position that I'm in is we have someone called Andy Murray who has most of the weight of expectation on his shoulders," she said after her third straight win over Williams.

Konta already has a tournament win on the WTA tour this season, triumphing in Sydney. The Miami showdown will be her second appearance in the final of a premier mandatory event which is considered to be just below a Grand Slam in terms of prestige.

Last October she lost to Agnieszka Radwanska in the final of the China Open in Beijing.

But for the cognoscenti on the tour, the Miami Open carries more cachet. "According to the calendar it's on par with Beijing,” said Konta diplomatically. “But I guess Miami may have more history. And obviously it's always talked about in the same breath as Indian Wells/Miami," she said.

"In terms of who I'm playing and what we're playing for, that's quite equal. I played Radwanska in that final in Beijing and now I am playing Wozniacki in the final here."

Konta will move to world number seven if she can beat Wozniacki at Key Biscayne and in the pair's only previous meeting - she swept past the Dane 6-3, 6-1 in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

"I did play very well in that match," Konta recalled. "I also remember that until the very end I knew that it was never for certain.

"I think that's the thing with Caroline: she never goes away. She's there until the very, very last ball. I know that will be my challenge on Saturday," Konta added.

Wozniacki showed her excellent defensive skills and endurance in her semi-final win over the second seed Karolina Pliskova on Thursday. Konta says she expects to be made to work hard by the former world number one who has been in excellent form this year.

"Against Caroline, I'm definitely going to be looking forward to playing a lot of balls and a lot of tough points. She's one of the best athletes in the game. She has run a marathon for goodness sake! I'm sure it'll be a match where I'll be running for a lot of balls. Hopefully we'll give a great match for the final," she said.

Saturday will be the Dane's third final of the year after she lost at Dubai and Doha.
"I'm hoping it's third-time lucky," she quipped.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.