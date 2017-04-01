Liverpool crush Everton to maintain hunt for place in Champions League

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Liverpool crush Everton to maintain hunt for place in Champions League

By
media Philippe Coutinho scored Liverpool's second goal. Reuters/Carl Recine

Brazil international Philippe Coutinho starred on Saturday as Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 to claim the 228th league meeting between the city rivals. For Everton, it extended their miserable record at Anfield, where they last won in 1999, while Liverpool completed a first double of derby wins since 2010-11.

The visitors came into the match in good form, with just one defeat in 12 league matches since Mané's 97th-minute goal secured Liverpool a 1-0 win in December's reverse fixture at Goodison Park.

Sadio Mané gave the hosts the advantage eight minutes in with a fine individual effort. He spun neatly around Idrissa Gueye's challenge on the halfway line, played a neat one-two with Roberto Firmino and then carried the ball across the Everton penalty area on a diagonal run.

With Everton's defenders retreating, he let fly with a low shot that left Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles powerless.

Everton were level after 28 minutes. Matthew Pennington stabbed home after a Leighton Baines corner caused panic in the Liverpool penalty area.

But Liverpool were ahead three minutes later as Coutinho curled his shot in from the edge of the box. Divock Origi added a third mid-way through the second half just three minutes after replacing the injured Mané.

The victory means Liverpool with 59 points after 30 games are on course for a top four finish and entry into next season's Uefa Champions League.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.