Liverpool crush Everton to maintain hunt for place in Champions League

Brazil international Philippe Coutinho starred on Saturday as Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 to claim the 228th league meeting between the city rivals. For Everton, it extended their miserable record at Anfield, where they last won in 1999, while Liverpool completed a first double of derby wins since 2010-11.

The visitors came into the match in good form, with just one defeat in 12 league matches since Mané's 97th-minute goal secured Liverpool a 1-0 win in December's reverse fixture at Goodison Park.

Sadio Mané gave the hosts the advantage eight minutes in with a fine individual effort. He spun neatly around Idrissa Gueye's challenge on the halfway line, played a neat one-two with Roberto Firmino and then carried the ball across the Everton penalty area on a diagonal run.

With Everton's defenders retreating, he let fly with a low shot that left Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles powerless.

Everton were level after 28 minutes. Matthew Pennington stabbed home after a Leighton Baines corner caused panic in the Liverpool penalty area.

But Liverpool were ahead three minutes later as Coutinho curled his shot in from the edge of the box. Divock Origi added a third mid-way through the second half just three minutes after replacing the injured Mané.

The victory means Liverpool with 59 points after 30 games are on course for a top four finish and entry into next season's Uefa Champions League.