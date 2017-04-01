Nadal beats Fognini to advance to Miami Open final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
Phuphuma Love Minus male choir
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Highlighting transgender issues in Vietnam.
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Rafael Nadal

Nadal beats Fognini to advance to Miami Open final

By
media Rafael Nadal has won 14 Grand Slam Tournaments but has never claimed the Miami Open. Reuters/Geoff Burke

Rafael Nadal overpowered Fabio Fognini on Friday night to reach the final of the Miami Open. Fognini, the first unseeded player to reach the last four in 10 years, appeared bewildered in the first set and Nadal claimed it 6-1 within 25 minutes.

The Italian offered more resistance in the second set and just as a tie-break loomed, he lost his serve.

Nadal served out to take the set 7-5 and claim a place in the final for the fifth time. The Spanish former world number one will play Roger Federer in Sunday's showdown.

"I think I played a very good first set," Nadal said. "He had mistakes obviously. In the second, I had so many chances to break his serve and then situation changes. When you don't convert opportunities you're in trouble, and that's what happened," he added.

Fognini said his run to the last four at the tournament had shown he had the ability to play at the highest level.

The 29-year-old said his ranking of 40th in the world was a reflection of his injury problems over the past year.

"I had this level but last year I had really bad injury at the beginning of the year. I finished 40, 45. But I know that with my tennis I can compete with the best players at this level."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.