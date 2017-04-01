Nadal beats Fognini to advance to Miami Open final

Rafael Nadal overpowered Fabio Fognini on Friday night to reach the final of the Miami Open. Fognini, the first unseeded player to reach the last four in 10 years, appeared bewildered in the first set and Nadal claimed it 6-1 within 25 minutes.

The Italian offered more resistance in the second set and just as a tie-break loomed, he lost his serve.

Nadal served out to take the set 7-5 and claim a place in the final for the fifth time. The Spanish former world number one will play Roger Federer in Sunday's showdown.

"I think I played a very good first set," Nadal said. "He had mistakes obviously. In the second, I had so many chances to break his serve and then situation changes. When you don't convert opportunities you're in trouble, and that's what happened," he added.

Fognini said his run to the last four at the tournament had shown he had the ability to play at the highest level.

The 29-year-old said his ranking of 40th in the world was a reflection of his injury problems over the past year.

"I had this level but last year I had really bad injury at the beginning of the year. I finished 40, 45. But I know that with my tennis I can compete with the best players at this level."