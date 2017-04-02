Celtic claim sixth consecutive Scottish title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Scotland Football

Celtic claim sixth consecutive Scottish title

By
media Brendan Rodgers (centre) has led Celtic to the Scottish title in his first season in charge. Reuters/Russell Cheyne

Celtic claimed the Scottish Premiership title on Sunday for a sixth consecutive season after a 5-0 demolition of Hearts. Brendan Rodgers' side, now 25 points clear of second placed Aberdeen, set a Scottish top flight record as the earliest champions. There are still eight games to play.

Scott Sinclair’s hat trick was the centrepiece of the victory. The 28-year-old struck twice in the first half before Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts netted after the interval at Tynecastle.

Sinclair's third, via the penalty spot, put the seal on the club’s 48th Scottish title.

Celtic, who have already won the League Cup, are unbeaten in 30 league games this season. They are still in the hunt for a third trophy in the shape of the Scottish Cup and face Glasgow rivals Rangers in the semi-finals of the competition.

"The win probably typified how they've been for the majority of the season. The professionalism they've showed, the attitude and determination and style in which they've played," Rodgers said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game but the style and the intensity of our play was admirable.

"To win a pressure game like that as convincingly as we did is an absolutely remarkable achievement by the players."

Sinclair, who joined Celtic at the start of the season from the English side Aston Villa, added: "It was great. I think with the big games I enjoy the pressure. It's great to come away and win the championship."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.