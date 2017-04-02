Miami spice: Federer and Nadal back at event where rivalry started

They first went head-to-head in 2004 in the last 32 at the Miami Open and 13 years later, the final at the same tournament will mark the 37th meeting between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Andy Roddick actually won the Miami tournament that April. Federer had already collected two Grand Slam titles and was the world number one while 17-year-old Nadal was the rising young gunslinger.

Nadal gave notice to the tennis world of his fearless talent by winnig the first encounter 6-3 6-3. One year later in April 2005, the pair met again in Miami, this time in the final and Federer came back from two sets down to win the five set contest.

On the eve of the latest chapter in one of tennis's most enthralling battles, Federer said the comeback was a crucial chapter in his development as a player.

"The final was unbelievable,” recalled Federer. “It was a turning point in my career, to be quite honest. For me to be able to focus for, I don't know how long we played, maybe four hours, smashing forehand after forehand down the line, I felt like I had to learn how to fight in matches. And there I showed it to myself and my team that I could do it," he said.

"It was against somebody who ended up being my biggest rival. It's definitely going to be very special playing Rafa here again."

Fast forward 12 years from that gruelling final and Nadal is, with 14 Grand Slams including a record nine French Open crowns, one of the greats of the game along with the Swiss maestro who has 18 Majors to his name.

Federer goes into Sunday’s Miami showdown on something of a streak against Nadal. He has beaten him three times in succession. That has never happened in all their years of slugging it out at the tennis world’s most prestigious venues.



Nadal, 30, usually has the beating of the old man. He has won 23 of their 36 contests. But he has lost to the 35-year-old at the Australian Open final in January and in the last 16 at Indian Wells in March.



Federer reached the 2017 Miami final on Friday night following a three hour battle against the 21-year-old Australian Nick Kyrgios. Nadal’s advance was somewhat more serene. He saw off the mercurial Italian Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

"It feels like old times. We're playing each other every week now. We can't get enough of each other," joked Federer. "Hopefully it's not our last match."

It is the first time Miami will have a final between two players over 30 and it is an unexpected line-up. With world’s top two players - Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic absent through injury - the event could have been the showcase for latterday hotshots. Kyrgios almost took centre stage by forcing Federer to tie-breaks in all three sets before yielding.

But the former world number one is bristling with vibrancy after a six month lay-off from injury. Nadal too has been away from the circuit over the past year nursing a wrist problem.

There will also be fire in the Spaniard’s belly. Sunday will be his fifth Miami final. But he has never claimed the crown. "It just helps to add something important for me and that's it," Nadal said.

Federer added: "Of course I'm thrilled for Rafa as well because he has come back as well as he did after the injury struggles that he had last year," Federer added. "I feel like there is a mountain to climb in playing him. He's not won Miami before. He's definitely feeling fresher than I feel right now. But that's not a problem. I'll be ready."