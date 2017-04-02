RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports

PSG destroy Monaco to win fourth successive League Cup

By
media Angel di Maria (left) scored one goal and was instrumental in two others as PSG retained the League Cup. Reuters/Robert Pratta

Angel Di Maria scored one goal and set up two more as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 to lift the French League Cup for the fourth successive season. "We've had some difficult times, but we haven't given up. We've proved we're a great side. I think it's a deserved win and we can celebrate a bit," midfielder Marco Verratti told Canal+.

"In four years here we've won everything. We have a great team and this is a victory for everyone involved. The league title is our goal now and we'll give it our all until the finish."

After the shock of their Champions League last 16 collapse against Barcelona in the second leg, a third meeting with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco this season presented an opportunity for redemption for PSG.

The Parisians have dominated the competition in recent seasons - Monaco's last major trophy came when they won the 2003 final - and the holders stormed into an early lead albeit in controversial circumstances.

Verratti slipped Di Maria in behind the Monaco defence but rather than going for goal, the Argentine slid the ball across for Julian Draxler to tap home.

Replays showed the Germany international was marginally offside, although unlike in Tuesday's international between France and Spain - where a video assistant referee was used in the country for the first time - there was no such help available at Parc OL.

Monaco shrugged off that setback as Thomas Lemar replied with a fine equaliser on 27 minutes.
Bernardo Silva's chipped pass found Djibril Sidibe inside the area and the France full-back laid the ball back for Lemar to expertly sweep home from the edge of the box.

After Di Maria had restored PSG’s advantage just before half-time, Unai Emery’s side struck the fatal blow on 54 minutes as Edinson Cavani hammered past Danijel Subasic after a sublime floated cross from Verratti.

In the final minute, Di Maria set up Cavani to add the gloss to the scoreline. "We played a great match, with humility, consistency and sacrifice," said Cavani.
Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim said: "For several of our young players this was their first final. Just because we lost doesn't mean we will play less well in the competitions still open to us."

 

