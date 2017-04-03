RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Football England

Premier League manager “deeply regrets” threat to slap journalist

By
media David Moyes said he deeply regrets telling a British football journalist she might get a slap. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

David Moyes “deeply regrets” telling a British football journalist that she might “get a slap”. The comments followed a television interview at the end of Sunderland's Premier League game against Burnley.
 

Vicki Sparks, a BBC Sport reporter, asked Moyes, whose club are battling to avoid relegation from England's top league, if he felt under pressure due to Sunderland's owner, Ellis Short, being present at the match at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes replied “no” but at the conclusion of the chat on camera, added Sparks “might get a slap even though you're a woman” and told her to be “careful” next time she visited.

“I deeply regret the comments I made,” said Moyes.

“That is certainly not the person I am. I have accepted the mistake. I spoke to the BBC reporter, who accepted my apology.”

“In the heat of the moment, sometimes the questions come in and you can answer them wrongly. You do not always say the right things.”

The BBC, in a statement, confirmed that their employee had spoken to Moyes, the former Manchester United manager.

“Mr Moyes has apologised to our reporter and she has accepted his apology.”

Former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker is among those within football to condemn Moyes’ behaviour:

“[The] Moyes incident highlights a tendency for some managers to treat interviewers with utter disdain. Pressured job. Well rewarded. Inexcusable.”

But Phil Neville, captain at Everton whilst Moyes was in charge, expressed support for his old head coach via social media: “he has apologised, it has been accepted by the reporter.”

 

