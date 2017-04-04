Sunderland’s Moyes doesn't think he should resign over slap remark

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Sunderland’s Moyes doesn't think he should resign over slap remark

By
media Sunderland manager David Moyes apologised for his remark. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Premier League strugglers Sunderland have issued a statement saying Moyes was apologising for the remarks he made to a BBC reporter after a goalless Premier League draw at home to Burnley on March 18.

The Football Association announced it was "seeking observations" from Sunderland regarding the incident, as Moyes apologised for comments he made to BBC Radio Five reporter Vicki Sparks.

But Moyes also stated that he never once thought of resigning over his "slap" remark to the female reporter and that he didn’t believe it should cost him his job.

"No, never a consideration," replied the 53-year-old Scot, who had already apologised privately to Sparks. He was then speaking to national newspapers in a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland's trip to champions Leicester City on Tuesday, was asked if he had thought of resigning.

With both Sunderland owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain having been aware of what happened for some time, Moyes was confident the incident would not lead to his exit from the northeast club.

"Yes. I don't see it as being something which is in my character. It is something which is out of character. As I said, I have apologised to the girl."

Sparks had asked if Short's presence at the Burnley game meant Moyes was under additional pressure, with the Black Cats again involved in a battle against relegation.

Video footage published by the Daily Star newspaper showed Moyes replying, "No, none at all" before the interview concluded.

However, the former Everton and Manchester United manager, believing he was off camera, added: "You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you're a woman.

"Careful the next time you come in."

Some still find it inexcusable.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.