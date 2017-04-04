Sunderland’s Moyes doesn't think he should resign over slap remark

Premier League strugglers Sunderland have issued a statement saying Moyes was apologising for the remarks he made to a BBC reporter after a goalless Premier League draw at home to Burnley on March 18.

The Football Association announced it was "seeking observations" from Sunderland regarding the incident, as Moyes apologised for comments he made to BBC Radio Five reporter Vicki Sparks.

But Moyes also stated that he never once thought of resigning over his "slap" remark to the female reporter and that he didn’t believe it should cost him his job.

"No, never a consideration," replied the 53-year-old Scot, who had already apologised privately to Sparks. He was then speaking to national newspapers in a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland's trip to champions Leicester City on Tuesday, was asked if he had thought of resigning.

With both Sunderland owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain having been aware of what happened for some time, Moyes was confident the incident would not lead to his exit from the northeast club.

"Yes. I don't see it as being something which is in my character. It is something which is out of character. As I said, I have apologised to the girl."

Sparks had asked if Short's presence at the Burnley game meant Moyes was under additional pressure, with the Black Cats again involved in a battle against relegation.

Video footage published by the Daily Star newspaper showed Moyes replying, "No, none at all" before the interview concluded.

However, the former Everton and Manchester United manager, believing he was off camera, added: "You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you're a woman.

"Careful the next time you come in."

Some still find it inexcusable.