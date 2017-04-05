RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
A school under metro bridge teaches Delhi children
The school is located under a railway bridge in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area.
 
Jeremy Chardy drafted in for France Davis Cup clash

Jeremy chardy has only played two live singles matches in the Davis Cup.

French tennis bosses announced on Wednesday that Jeremy Chardy will replace Gilles Simon in the team to play Great Britain in the last eight of the Davis Cup in Rouen on 7-9 April.

Chardy, 30, is ranked at 68 in the world and he will play his third live singles match in the men's team competition on Friday afternoon on the indoor clay courts at the Kindarena.

France are without their top two players in the world rankings. Tenth placed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will miss the tie preferring to stay with his wife and their new baby. Gaël Monfils, who is a place behind Tsonga, is injured.

Lucas Pouille, the world number 23, will lead his country in their latest bid to claim the title for the first time since 2001. Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau are also part of the team.

Britain too have been hit by injury to their star player Andy Murray. The 29-year-old was the bedrock of the side that claimed the title in 2015. But he will miss the clash with an elbow injury.

Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund will play the singles ties while Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will likely form the British team's doubles pair on 8 April.

In other Davis Cup quarter-finals, world number two Novak Djokovic will head Serbia's bid to reach the last four at the expense of Spain. Belgium host Italy in Charleroi and in Brisbane Australia take on the United States.

