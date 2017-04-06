Guardiola targets Champions League after Chelsea setback

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
Rize's album cover Rebel Frequency
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
  • media
    International report
    Books from trash make this library in Bogota
  • media
    International report
    Syrian refugee mothers in Lebanon
  • media
    International report
    A school under metro bridge teaches Delhi children
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Juppé loyalists in Bordeaux caught in a bind
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Guardiola targets Champions League after Chelsea setback

By
media Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side have lost both their Premier League games against Chelsea this season. Reuters/Toby Melville

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola conceded the English Premier League title on Wednesday night following a 2-1 defeat at leaders Chelsea. City are 14 points behind the pacesetters with eight games remaining but victory at Stamford Bridge could have fired a late surge for Guardiola's expensively assembled team.

"The Premier League is gone now. It will be between Tottenham and Chelsea," declared the Spaniard. "Hopefully next season we'll be stronger. But now we want to get into the Champions League places."

Despite the loss, Guardiola hailed his squad. "I'm a lucky guy to be the manager of this club and especially these players," he said. "I saw many teams play here at Stamford Bridge with six at the back. We played against Chelsea with huge personality. I like to convince our players to play in that way. You can win, you can lose. I will continue this way to the last day.

"When I'm a spectator, I can see when one team is afraid, just waiting for one action to win the game. I don't like to be reactive. I like my teams to be proactive. I like to have the main role in the game. It's not easy."

All three goals came in the first half. City went behind after a Eden Hazard shot took a deflection off the City skipper Vincent Kompany. A poor clearance from the Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois allowed David Silva to set up Sergio Aguero for the equaliser. Hazard struck what proved to be the winner just before half-time.

City's defeat followed a 2-2 draw on 2 April against Arsenal at the Emirates. "Our performance was 1,000 miles better than the Arsenal game. Much, much better," said Guardiola. "Against Chelsea I would have liked to take points, one or three, but it was not possible."

City's defeat coupled with Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and Arsenal's 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Wednesday night augurs a four way battle for the remaining two qualifying places for next season's Champions League.

Guardiola's men have 58 points and occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot. Arsenal and Manchester United - in fifth and sixth respectively have garnered 54 points - but both teams have played one game less than City.

   

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.