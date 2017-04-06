Guardiola targets Champions League after Chelsea setback

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola conceded the English Premier League title on Wednesday night following a 2-1 defeat at leaders Chelsea. City are 14 points behind the pacesetters with eight games remaining but victory at Stamford Bridge could have fired a late surge for Guardiola's expensively assembled team.

"The Premier League is gone now. It will be between Tottenham and Chelsea," declared the Spaniard. "Hopefully next season we'll be stronger. But now we want to get into the Champions League places."

Despite the loss, Guardiola hailed his squad. "I'm a lucky guy to be the manager of this club and especially these players," he said. "I saw many teams play here at Stamford Bridge with six at the back. We played against Chelsea with huge personality. I like to convince our players to play in that way. You can win, you can lose. I will continue this way to the last day.

"When I'm a spectator, I can see when one team is afraid, just waiting for one action to win the game. I don't like to be reactive. I like my teams to be proactive. I like to have the main role in the game. It's not easy."

All three goals came in the first half. City went behind after a Eden Hazard shot took a deflection off the City skipper Vincent Kompany. A poor clearance from the Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois allowed David Silva to set up Sergio Aguero for the equaliser. Hazard struck what proved to be the winner just before half-time.

City's defeat followed a 2-2 draw on 2 April against Arsenal at the Emirates. "Our performance was 1,000 miles better than the Arsenal game. Much, much better," said Guardiola. "Against Chelsea I would have liked to take points, one or three, but it was not possible."

City's defeat coupled with Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and Arsenal's 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Wednesday night augurs a four way battle for the remaining two qualifying places for next season's Champions League.

Guardiola's men have 58 points and occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot. Arsenal and Manchester United - in fifth and sixth respectively have garnered 54 points - but both teams have played one game less than City.