World music matters
Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
Rize's album cover Rebel Frequency
 
Sports
Sport Football England

Hazard's brace edges Chelsea past Manchester City

By
media Eden Hazard has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season. Reuters/Toby Melville

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on Wednesday urged his players to perform like champions in order to clinch the English Premier League title. Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to maintain a seven point cushion over second placed Tottenham Hotspur who scored three late goals to win 3-1 at Swansea City.

Spurs' title chase was reinvigorated last Saturday when Chelsea surprisingly lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace while Spurs won 2-0 at Burnley.

Spurs will end the season on 89 points if they win their last eight games. Chelsea, who must also play eight games, boast 72 points. "I like to say only the winners write history," said the Italian who took over at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season.

"I have intelligent players. They know very well the situation. We need 18 points. The only message I send them is that we must think Tottenham could win eight games.

"For this reason, we must be focused and try to win six games. If we can do this, we will win the title. Otherwise it will be a good season, but not a great season."

While Spurs' victory came late, Chelsea had to display steel and grit for their triumph over a City side who had the lion's share of the chances. The hosts took a 10th-minute lead when Eden Hazard scored via a deflection off his Belgium teammate Vincent Kompany.

A loose kick by home goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois enabled Sergio Aguero to level for City in the 26th minute. But Fernandinho's trip on Pedro gave Hazard a chance to restore Chelsea's lead from the spot 10 minutes before half time.

Willy Caballero saved the penalty but Hazard converted the rebound to claim his 13th goal of the season. "He's an important player," said Conte. "Eden is growing in his mentality and I think he's playing a really good season."

The match was a landmark for Conte who became the first man to lead a team to secure home-and-away wins in the same season against a Pep Guardiola side.

"It means that Pep is really the best in the world because if he never lost two games to the same team in the same season in his career, that's a great record. It shows that he really is the best," added Conte.

The defeat leaves City in fourth place and - assuming Chelsea or Spurs win the title - in a fight with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United for the remaining two places which lead to next season's Uefa Champions League.

"The Premier League has gone," Guardiola conceded after the defeat. "We have to think about the last seven, eight games left to get in the Champions League."

