Pochettino revels in Tottenham's last gasp victory

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino praised his team's resilience after they scored three late goals to beat Swansea City 3-1 to maintain their hopes of outpacing Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Spurs were trailing 1-0 in the 87th minute but after Dele Alli's equaliser, Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen struck in stoppage time.

With Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City, Spurs remain seven points behind the west Londoners.

"We won because we kept going and showed great faith, belief and spirit," said Pochettino. "It was a very difficult game for us. We always knew it would be. We had control of the game and we showed patience. In the end we got the victory our performance deserved.

"In the last 15 or 20 minutes we pushed them deeper and deeper. But the most important thing is that we never gave up. To create that winning mentality is about showing big character. But you need time to achieve that."

Swansea had looked to be on course to gain three crucial points towards preserving their status having led from the 11th minute courtesy of a rare goal from Wayne Routledge.

Pochettino said the players showed they had learned from the painful experiences last season when they were the closest challengers to Leicester City but lost their way towards the end of the campaign.

"It is true that we needed to learn from last season," said the former Espanyol and Southampton manager.

"That was one of the good things from the match at Swansea. Maybe last season, we wouldn't have won that game from that position. But we have got the three points because we believed.

"There were times when in my mind, I thought it was going to be tough to win the game. However, when you are on the bench, you must have confidence and trust in your players.

"Yes, it was a massive moment when Son scored. The fact that we had turned things around was huge for us. It was unbelievable. In that moment, we realised how fantastic the three points was going to be.

"I believe that we can win every game that we play between now and the end of the season and then we will see."

Swansea boss Paul Clement lamented his side's inability to see out the game. The defeat plunged them into the relegation zone two points adrift of Hull City who beat Middlesbrough 4-2 on Wednesday night.

"The loss to Spurs is a result that is very tough to take for me, the players and the fans," said Clement. "The fact that we came out of the game with nothing, is pretty heartbreaking, to be honest.

"But I think we all need to be encouraged by our performance for a lot of the game. We now need to go again and learn from this."