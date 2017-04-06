Pochettino revels in Tottenham's last gasp victory

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Juppé loyalists in Bordeaux caught in a bind
Bordeaux mayor Alain Juppé supports his party's presidential candidate, François Fillon. But not everyone agrees.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Books from trash make this library in Bogota
  • media
    International report
    Syrian refugee mothers in Lebanon
  • media
    International report
    A school under metro bridge teaches Delhi children
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Juppé loyalists in Bordeaux caught in a bind
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Sport England

Pochettino revels in Tottenham's last gasp victory

By
media Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed his side's focus following their late revivial at Swansea City. Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino praised his team's resilience after they scored three late goals to beat Swansea City 3-1 to maintain their hopes of outpacing Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Spurs were trailing 1-0 in the 87th minute but after Dele Alli's equaliser, Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen struck in stoppage time.

With Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City, Spurs remain seven points behind the west Londoners.

"We won because we kept going and showed great faith, belief and spirit," said Pochettino. "It was a very difficult game for us. We always knew it would be. We had control of the game and we showed patience. In the end we got the victory our performance deserved.

"In the last 15 or 20 minutes we pushed them deeper and deeper. But the most important thing is that we never gave up. To create that winning mentality is about showing big character. But you need time to achieve that."

Swansea had looked to be on course to gain three crucial points towards preserving their status having led from the 11th minute courtesy of a rare goal from Wayne Routledge.

Pochettino said the players showed they had learned from the painful experiences last season when they were the closest challengers to Leicester City but lost their way towards the end of the campaign.

"It is true that we needed to learn from last season," said the former Espanyol and Southampton manager.

"That was one of the good things from the match at Swansea. Maybe last season, we wouldn't have won that game from that position. But we have got the three points because we believed.

"There were times when in my mind, I thought it was going to be tough to win the game. However, when you are on the bench, you must have confidence and trust in your players.

"Yes, it was a massive moment when Son scored. The fact that we had turned things around was huge for us. It was unbelievable. In that moment, we realised how fantastic the three points was going to be.

"I believe that we can win every game that we play between now and the end of the season and then we will see."

Swansea boss Paul Clement lamented his side's inability to see out the game. The defeat plunged them into the relegation zone two points adrift of Hull City who beat Middlesbrough 4-2 on Wednesday night.

"The loss to Spurs is a result that is very tough to take for me, the players and the fans," said Clement. "The fact that we came out of the game with nothing, is pretty heartbreaking, to be honest.

"But I think we all need to be encouraged by our performance for a lot of the game. We now need to go again and learn from this."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.