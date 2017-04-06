PSG thrash Avranches to set up French Cup semi against Monaco

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Unai Emery has led PSG to the League Cup this season.
Reuters/Stephane Mahe
French Cup holders Paris Saint-Germain continued the defence of their crown on Wednesday night with a 4-0 win at Avranches. Hatem Ben Arfa bagged a brace against the third division side who kept the Ligue 1 giants at bay before they were eventually overwhelmed.
Avranches were only 1-0 down at half time to Ben Arfa's opener after 35 minutes.
But the minnows fluffed a couple of chances to gain parity and were 2-0 down nine minutes into the second half. Lucas Moura set up Ben Arfa to slot home. A few minutes later Moura added the third to effectively seal the tie. Javier Pastore added the gloss eight minutes from time.
PSG, who are seeking a third consecutive French Cup will take on Monaco - a side they thrashed 4-1 in the League Cup final on 1 April - in the semi-finals. "Monaco at home, with our supporters, I think that's a really attractive semi-final," said PSG boss Unai Emery after the draw for the last four was announced.
"It's a good match for all the supporters of PSG and Monaco to repeat a big game like the final of the League Cup was. It will also demonstrate which side is the best."
The other French Cup semi-final tie is also an all Ligue 1 showdown, with Angers playing Guingamp after their victories over Bordeaux and Etoile Fréjus Saint-Raphael respectively.