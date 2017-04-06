PSG thrash Avranches to set up French Cup semi against Monaco

French Cup holders Paris Saint-Germain continued the defence of their crown on Wednesday night with a 4-0 win at Avranches. Hatem Ben Arfa bagged a brace against the third division side who kept the Ligue 1 giants at bay before they were eventually overwhelmed.

Avranches were only 1-0 down at half time to Ben Arfa's opener after 35 minutes.

But the minnows fluffed a couple of chances to gain parity and were 2-0 down nine minutes into the second half. Lucas Moura set up Ben Arfa to slot home. A few minutes later Moura added the third to effectively seal the tie. Javier Pastore added the gloss eight minutes from time.

PSG, who are seeking a third consecutive French Cup will take on Monaco - a side they thrashed 4-1 in the League Cup final on 1 April - in the semi-finals. "Monaco at home, with our supporters, I think that's a really attractive semi-final," said PSG boss Unai Emery after the draw for the last four was announced.

"It's a good match for all the supporters of PSG and Monaco to repeat a big game like the final of the League Cup was. It will also demonstrate which side is the best."

The other French Cup semi-final tie is also an all Ligue 1 showdown, with Angers playing Guingamp after their victories over Bordeaux and Etoile Fréjus Saint-Raphael respectively.