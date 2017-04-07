Australia take 2-0 lead over US in Davis Cup quarter-final

Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson gave Australia a 2-0 lead on Friday after the first day of their Davis Cup quarter-final against the United States in Brisbane. Thompson, the world number 79, stunned Jack Sock - ranked more than 60 places above him - in four sets in the opening match before Kyrgios saw off John Isner 7-5 7-6 7-6.

Only 10 times in 117 years of the Davis Cup has a country come back from being 0-2 down to win a tie, the most recent when Croatia recovered to beat the US at this stage last year.

"We've been up 2-0 before and ended up losing, so we know it takes three matches and Saturday is a new day," US captain Jim Courier said. "We're certainly not happy with the score but we're professionals and we'll be ready to play."

Kyrgios, 21, was in scintillating form against Isner, who has one of the biggest serves in world tennis. "I'm trying to knuckle down and compete for every point and that's something I haven't done in the past," said Kyrgios after the victory.

"My level's always been there but my mentality is a lot better. I'm still very emotional out there. I'll still challenge the umpire, I'll still say what I think, I'll still throw my racket, I'll still swear, but I'll compete every point."

While Kyrgios, a recent quarter-finalist at Indian Wells Masters and semi-finalist at the Miami Masters was expected to prosper against Isner, Thompson's triumph over Sock was a boost for the Australians who are seeking their first Davis Cup title since 2003.

After Sock won the second set to level the match, Thompson held his nerve in the third set tie-break to win it seven points to four and the 22-year-old, who is playing in only his second Davis Cup tie - claimed the fourth set 6-4.

"He played a good match and he deserved to win," Sock said. "He served well and made a lot of balls."