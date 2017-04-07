Hoffman takes first day lead at Masters as injured Johnson pulls out

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
'Sunshine double' evokes memories of Federer's heyday
Roger Federer has won three titles in 2017 including the Australian Open - his 18th Grand Slam crown.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    'Sunshine double' evokes memories of Federer's heyday
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe's prisons
  • media
    World music matters
    Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
  • media
    International report
    Books from trash make this library in Bogota
  • media
    International report
    Syrian refugee mothers in Lebanon
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Golf United States

Hoffman takes first day lead at Masters as injured Johnson pulls out

By
media Charley Hoffman carved out the biggest first day lead at the Masters since 1955. Reuters/Brian Snyder

In a start overshadowed by the withdrawal through injury of world number one Dustin Johnson, Charley Hoffman ended the opening day of Masters with the biggest first round lead witnessed at the course in Augusta for 62 years.

Hoffman, 40, posted a seven under par 65 in conditions described by one former Masters winner as borderline unplayable. William McGirt was four strokes behind his American compatriot.

The remarkable round from a relative unknown added a modicum of historical gloss on the gloom from Johnson's departure.

The 32-year-old American waited for 24 hours before finally announcing that he could not compete. He injured his back on Wednesday following a serious fall at his rented house. Despite treatment, the pain was deemed too invasive. "I wanted to try and play but I'm not going to be able to compete," he said. "It just sucks."

Johnson, the reigning US Open champion, had been one the favourites for the first major golf championship of the year having won three tournaments in the prelude to the event.

In the absence of the world number one, it was journeymen who shone rather than the putative stars.

World number two Rory McIlroy and world number three Jason Day slumped in the swirling conditions

"My short game really saved me today," said McIlroy. "Even par was a pretty great score out there at the end of the day and I'm happy with it."

McIlroy was one shot behind England's 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose, who was in an eight-way tie for fourth on 71.

Day also suffered in the conditions, returning a two-over 74 to share 26th place.

The 2015 Masters champion, Jordon Spieth, suffered a repeat of the meltdown that cost him last year's title and dropped shots that left him 10 shots behind the Hoffman.

One man who appeared to thrive in the whirligig was three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who shot 71 for a share of fourth place. "Man, I love it," Mickelson said. "I thought anything at par or better was going to be a great score and it is."

The 46-year-old US left-hander will replace Jack Nicklaus as the oldest winner in Masters history if he can collect a fourth green jacket on Sunday.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.