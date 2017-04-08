RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport France Tennis

France reach Davis Cup semi-finals

By
media France's Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut celebrate with captain Yannick Noah after winning their Davis Cup quarter final match against Great Britain in Rouen on Saturday. Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

France have reached the last four of this year's Davis Cup after seeing off Great Britain 3-0 in Rouen.

Victory over the 2015 champions was sealed on day two with two rubbers to spare, as doubles pair Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut defeated Dom Inglot and Jamie Murray 7-6 5-7 7-5 7-5.

Lucas Pouille and Jeremy Chardy won their singles matches on Friday.

Pouille, who is ranked 17th in the world, got by Kyle Edmund in three sets. Chardy beat Dan Evans comfortably 6-2 6-3 6-3.

Britain went in to Saturday in front of a noisy French crowd knowing that they had to win the doubles rubber to keep alive the tie.

After Benneteau and Mahut took the first set, Murray, who ended 2016 as the top ranked doubles player, fought back with Inglot to level the match 1-1. But then France wrapped up victory, with the lost doubles set the only one dropped all weekend.

Next, in the last four, is Serbia or Spain.
 

