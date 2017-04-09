RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Tennis Serbia France

Djokovic wants to face France in Davis Cup semis

By
media Novak Djokovic has said he will do his best to play against France in Davis Cup semifinals. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has said he will ‘do his best’ to be available for Serbia for September's Davis Cup semi-finals clash with France.

The former world number one played a vital role in 2010 as his nation defeated a French team to win their only title.

Serbia confirmed a spot in this year's last-four by seeing off Spain with ease 3-0. France, meanwhile, defeated Great Britain by the same scoreline.

“From your mouth to God's ears, I'll do my best to be there,” said Djokovic.

“I will try to be available for the semi-finals. We appreciate playing for our country, we wish that we get the strongest team and to fight with them.”

The semis take place in France between September 15th and 17th; crucially perhaps in the case of Djokovic, the tie begins only five days after the US Open in New York City - a tournament that he has won twice.

Djokovic believes that nine-time Davis Cup winners France will be desperate to avenge their defeat in the final seven years ago, when a 2-1 lead was squandered.

“They are motivated because for a long time they have not won the title and I believe that they still remember the Belgrade defeat.”
 

