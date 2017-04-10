Sergio Garcia finally lands a golf major

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
"The Crack" - the field journal of two reporters across Europe
The Crack Cover
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rural France feels left out of the elections
  • media
    International report
    Obesity contributes to health problems in Zambia
  • media
    International media
    "The Crack" - the field journal of two reporters across Europe
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Oops! The art of covering mistakes (or not!) when you are live …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    'Sunshine double' evokes memories of Federer's heyday
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Golf Spain

Sergio Garcia finally lands a golf major

By
media Sergio Garcia holds the Masters trophy after winning the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 9, 2017. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

After 73 failed attempts, Sergio Garcia won his first major golf title - making a birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Justin Rose and win the 81st Masters.

The Spaniard secured his emotional, long-sought triumph over England's Rose, the 2016 Rio Olympic games winner and 2013 US Open champion, after they ended even on nine-under par 279 after 72 holes at Augusta.

South African Charl Schwartzel was third on six under, one shot clear of American Matt Kuchar and Belgian Thomas Pieters in joint fourth on four under.

Garcia became the third Spaniard to win the Masters - after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal - on what would have been the 60th birthday of his idol Ballesteros, who died of brain cancer in 2011.

"It is amazing," said Garcia, who is now in the world top ten.

"To do it on his 60th birthday, it is something amazing.

"It has been such a long time coming. I knew that I was playing well, I felt the calmest I have ever felt in a major."

Rose had to be content with a fifth top ten finish at the tournament.

"It is disappointing to come so close. I felt in control until the end.

"But I am really happy for Sergio. I would love to be wearing the Green Jacket but if it was not me then I am glad it is him."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.