Japan Rugby star Goromaru to leave Toulon

Star Japan full-back Ayumu Goromaru will leave Toulon at the end of the season, the French Top 14 side's president said this Wednesday,

Goromaru, 31, was one of the sensations of the 2015 Rugby World Cup but has only appeared a handful of times since making his debut for Toulon in November.

"We won't be keeping him, he doesn't want to stay," Mourad Boudjellal told RMC Sport. "We don't want him either."

The Japanese international moved to France from Super Rugby side the Reds but has only played in five out of 30 possible matches, the last on 19 March.

Goromaru helped Japan win three of their games at the World Cup two years ago, including an astonishing 34-32 shock over two-time champions South Africa in their opening pool outing.

Those heroics earned him a cult following, but at club level he struggled to make an impact in Super Rugby or again at Toulon since his arrival on a one-year deal last summer.