Ronaldo scores 100th European goal as Real topple Bayern

It took precisely 11 years, eight months and three days for Cristiano Ronaldo to score 100 goals in European football competitions. He was just 20 years old and barely two years into his career at Old Trafford when he notched up his first against the Hungarian outfit Debrecen on 9 August in the qualifying rounds for the 2005 campaign.

Over the following decade, his strikes have decided some of the most crucial games in the Champions League, European club football's most prestigious tournament.

He scored in the 2008 final as Manchester United beat Chelsea to win the title for the third time in their history, and his goal completed Real Madrid's 4-1 rout against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final.

Strikes 99 and 100 came on 12 April 2017 during Real Madrid's victory at Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-final. Real had gone behind to Arturo Vidal's 25th minute opener for the Bundesliga champions.

Vidal had the chance to put Bayern 2-0 up from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time. But the Chile international blazed over the bar.

Real punished the profligacy two minutes after the pause. Daniel Carvajal found space on the right and fired in a cross which Ronaldo volleyed past the Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer.

Having already picked up a yellow card for pulling Ronaldo back on 58 minutes, Javier Martinez was shown a red for again fouling the Portugal captain three minutes later.

Ronaldo added the salt to Bayern's self-inflicted wounds slotting in the winner 23 minutes from time. "I wanted to reach this record," Ronaldo told BeIN Sport Spain. "To be able to reach this mark is an honour and against a team like Bayern it is even better."

"We believe we can still do it, we were the better team in the first half and could have made it 2-0 or 3-0," Neuer told ZDF.

Skipper Philipp Lahm added: "We had everything under control in the first half, but didn't use the room consistently. The tipping point was the red card."