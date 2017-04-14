Button pops up for one-off at Monaco Grand Prix

Former world champion Jenson Button is set to return to Formula 1. The 37-year-old Briton will make a one-off appearance for McLaren replacing Fernando Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix on 28 May. Alonso, the youngest back-to-back world champion, has been allowed to compete for McLaren at the Indianapolis 500.

"Owing to Fernando Alonso's commitments with McLaren-Honda-Andretti over the weekend of the Indianapolis 500, Jenson will take over Fernando's McLaren-Honda MCL32 for one race only," said a McLaren team statement on Friday.

The Indianapolis 500 is one part of motorsport’s triple crown, alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Le Mans 24 Hours. Only one driver - Graham Hill - has claimed all three. But Alonso has acknowledged he would like to emulate the British former world champion.

“It’s one of my ambitions to win the triple crown,” said Alonso. “It’s a tough challenge but I’m up for it.”

The 35-year-old Spaniard - who won his titles in 2005 and 2006 - has also stated his desire to compete at Le Mans.

Button - the 2009 world champion - will race in Formula One for the first time since stepping away from the circuit at the end of the 2016 season.

Despite announcing his retirement in order to pursue his passion for triathlons, the Briton, who finished his farewell season in 15th place, maintained his links with the McLaren stable as a reserve driver.

"I couldn't think of a better place to make a one-off return than my adopted home - Grand Prix: Monaco," Button said.

"I'm looking forward to pitting myself against the unique racing challenge that is the Monaco Grand Prix. I'm supremely fit, having done a lot of triathlon training recently, so I have no worries on that score. And it'll be nice to say 'hi' to all my old Formula 1 mates too, and hopefully to give the fans something to cheer about."

During 17 years on the Formula 1 track, Button won 15 Grand Prix. He started with the British-based team Williams and joined Benetton in 2001. After stints at BAR and Honda, he enlisted at Brawn where he won his world championship in 2009.

A move to McClaren the following year brought him into the same team as Lewis Hamilton. "It would be great for the sport to have Jenson back," said the three time world champion on Friday.

Hamilton, speaking after a practice session for the Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, added: "I still think he is one of the best drivers. I like him for his calibre as a driver and for his great experience."