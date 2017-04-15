PSG keep pressure on leaders Monaco with Angers win

Argentina international Angel Di Maria bagged a brace on Friday night as Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0. The goals came in each half allowing the champions to draw level on 74 points with Monaco who can restore their three point advantage on Saturday night with victory over Dijon at the Stade Louis II.

"We are happy because it was a difficult match at Angers," said PSG coach Unai Emery. "We're content with three points. We were well prepared, concentrated and worked well."



It was PSG’s second consecutive clean sheet following last Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Guingamp at the Parc des Princes where Di Maria was also on the scoresheet.

Di Maria's first goal after 28 minutes was a rare moment of brilliance in an otherwise tight first half. He bent a free-kick from 25 yards over the defensive wall and beyond the despairing reach of Alexandre Letellier in the Angers goal.

The hosts thought they were on level terms 11 minutes later through captain Cheikh Ndoye. But it was disallowed for a foul by Famara Diedhiou on PSG defender Serge Aurier.

Ndoye came close again 18 minutes from time when his powerful header appeared destined for the top corner until PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp acrobatically tipped the ball over the bar.

Six minutes from time, Di Maria secured the points, slotting home Lucas Moura’s pass following a counter-attack.