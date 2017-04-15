PSG keep pressure on leaders Monaco with Angers win

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Shubho Naba Barsho!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Shubho Naba Barsho!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    France surge into last four of Davis Cup
  • media
    International report
    Esperanto is alive 100 years after its creation
  • media
    World music matters
    La Dame Blanche, Cuba's white lady
  • media
    International report
    Turkey referendum: The No campaign turns to social media
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Paris St Germain

PSG keep pressure on leaders Monaco with Angers win

By
media Angel Di Maria's goals maintained Paris Saint-Germain hunt for a fifth consecutive French title. Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Argentina international Angel Di Maria bagged a brace on Friday night as Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0. The goals came in each half allowing the champions to draw level on 74 points with Monaco who can restore their three point advantage on Saturday night with victory over Dijon at the Stade Louis II.

"We are happy because it was a difficult match at Angers," said PSG coach Unai Emery. "We're content with three points. We were well prepared, concentrated and worked well."
 

It was PSG’s second consecutive clean sheet following last Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Guingamp at the Parc des Princes where Di Maria was also on the scoresheet.

Di Maria's first goal after 28 minutes was a rare moment of brilliance in an otherwise tight first half. He bent a free-kick from 25 yards over the defensive wall and beyond the despairing reach of Alexandre Letellier in the Angers goal.

The hosts thought they were on level terms 11 minutes later through captain Cheikh Ndoye. But it was disallowed for a foul by Famara Diedhiou on PSG defender Serge Aurier.

Ndoye came close again 18 minutes from time when his powerful header appeared destined for the top corner until PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp acrobatically tipped the ball over the bar.

Six minutes from time, Di Maria secured the points, slotting home Lucas Moura’s pass following a counter-attack.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.