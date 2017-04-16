RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Football

Falcao inspires Monaco fightback against Dijon

By
Radamel Falcao led Monaco's recovery after starting the game against Dijon as a substitute.

Radamel Falcao came off the bench to turn the game in Monaco's favour as the Ligue 1 leaders recovered from a goal down to beat Dijon 2-1 on Saturday.

Cedric Varrault's goal had the visitors in front at the Stade Louis II but Nabil Dirar poked in following a Falcao free-kick to equalise on 69 minutes and the Colombian netted from another dead ball to secure the points.

Monaco's sixth straight league win allows them to once again move three points clear of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain who won 2-0 at Angers on Friday.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim made four changes to the starting line-up from Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Falcao was one of the players who was dropped to the bench. But the 31-year-old came on with half an hour remaining. His free-kick struck the underside of the bar and hit the Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet, allowing Dirar to poke home.

Nine minutes from time, Falcao curled home another free-kick for his 18th league goal of the season.

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim said: “It was a difficult game. We know it’s tough playing in the Champions League, playing an important game for the title and then playing again in the Champions League.

"It will be a question of rotating the players. And if we want to continue in the Champions League, all the matches will be like this.”

Monaco are unbeaten in their last 14 league games as they hunt for their first title since 2000 and Jardim hailed the impact of Falcao.

“He helped our attacking options become more effective when he came on,” said the Portguese. “After a month out, he played two games of 90 minutes so it would have been difficult for him to play another.

“Now the priority will be to rest well before we play Dortmund on Wednesday.”

 

