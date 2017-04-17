RFI in 15 languages

 

Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
(From Left to Right) Dougs, Ryls, Samir, STO and Marvin, pictured, are among many young people from Paris suburbs that could offer an electoral prize for France's 11 presidential candidates. Créteil, April 10 2017
 
Spurs narrow gap as Chelsea lose to Manchester United

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on Sunday admitted that Tottenham Hotspur were now “the best team” in the Premier League and said Chelsea had only a 50-50 chance of winning the title after their defeat at Manchester United restricted the league leaders to a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte took full responsibility for his team's defeat by Manchester United and even admitted that Tottenham Hotspur were now “the best team” in the Premier League.

In the post-game press conference, Conte said Chelsea now had only a 50-50 chance of winning the title after this defeat at Manchester United reduced Chelsea to a short four-point lead at the top of the table.

“They [United] showed more desire, more ambition, more motivation,” he said. “It is very simple and in this case the fault is with the coach. It means the coach was not able to transfer the right concentration, desire, ambition to win this game.”

Goals from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera condemned the Blues to their latest slip-up as their former manager Jose Mourinho tactically outsmarted his Chelsea successor Conte.

United manager Jose Mourinho explained that the key to beating Chelsea was eliminating the threat Chelsea posed through Eden Hazard and Pedro working behind Diego Costa and also their effectiveness in wide positions on the counter-attack.

Chelsea's close rivals Tottenham Hotspur are now just four points behind the leaders after they beat Bournemouth this weekend four nil.
 

