Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
(From Left to Right) Dougs, Ryls, Samir, STO and Marvin, pictured, are among many young people from Paris suburbs that could offer an electoral prize for France's 11 presidential candidates. Créteil, April 10 2017
 
Young determined to make most of United chance

By
media This file picture shows Ashley Young playing for Manchester United against Ajax Amsterdam. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Manchester United's Ashley Young insisted he still had "fire in his belly" after getting back into the first team at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old former England international has made just 13 starts for Jose Mourinho's men so far this season and was linked with a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League during the January transfer window.

But eight of those starts have come in the last 13 games, suggesting Young, whose contract is up at the end of next year, could have a future under Portuguese manager Mourinho at United.

Transfer Window
"There was of course, and there is always, speculation and especially when there is a transfer window and you are not playing," Young said on Tuesday.

"But I have always said that I want to play as much as possible. What the future holds I am not too sure. I am just concentrating on each game and when the manager calls on me I will give 100 percent and look to play as well as I can.

"I am looking to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season. That is what I am concentrating on now. That is the main focus for me and then we will see what happens."

He added: "I have fire and hunger in my belly. I want to succeed. I work hard. When you have such competition in a fantastic squad it pushes you on every day.
"If you watched training there are no challenges that are not like in a game. Everybody wants to pull on the shirt and I am no different."

As for his Old Trafford future, Young -- who joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 -- said that was as much a matter for Mourinho as it was for him.

"I have another year left on my contract and an option after that so if there is anything there to be discussed you would have to ask the manager," he explained.

- AFP

 
