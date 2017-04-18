RFI in 15 languages

 

Tsonga knocked out of Monte Carlo Masters

By
media Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga hits a return against Adrian Mannarino during the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament on April 18, 2017. Yann COATSALIOU / AFP

World Number 10 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in his opening match after a surprise defeat to French compatriot Adrian Mannarino

On Tuesday afternoon, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga suffered a shock defeat at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Tsonga took the first set against a man ranked 46 places below him, but Tsonga lost momentum as Mannarino found his and went on to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3.

This was their second encounter, Tsonga having won their previous one. And he was making his return to the ATP Tour after taking a break due to the birth of his son in March.

But it was not a winning return for the player ranked seventh in this competition.

