Atletico end Leicester City's Champions League adventure

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
(From Left to Right) Dougs, Ryls, Samir, STO and Marvin, pictured, are among many young people from Paris suburbs that could offer an electoral prize for France's 11 presidential candidates. Créteil, April 10 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon internet shutdown inspires punitive proposal targeting …
  • media
    International report
    Colombia: Cauca locals fear spread of violence in the region
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
  • media
    International report
    Senegal: The benefits of baobab fruit
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Shubho Naba Barsho!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Champions League England Spain

Atletico end Leicester City's Champions League adventure

By
media Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone (left) commiserates with Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy after the second leg of the Uefa Champions League tie between the sides. Reuters/Carl Recine

Atletico Madrid advanced to the last four of the Uefa Champions League for the third time in four years following a 1-1 draw at Leicester City on Tuesday night. Seeking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, Leicester fell further behind to Saul Niguez's first-half header before Jamie Vardy's 61st-minute strike gave them hope.

 

Despite sustained Leicester pressure and raucous support from the City faithful inside the King Power Stadium, Atletico held on to complete a 2-1 aggregate win.

Leicester had hoped to become the competition's first debutant semi-finalists since Villarreal in 2006. But they were unable repeat their last-16 triumph against Sevilla. Leicester's exit ends an adventure sparked by last season's Premier League title win.

Leicester's desire to make the most of the occasion was clear from the start. Pyrotechnic bursts greeted the players as they emerged from the tunnel while fans twirled blue, white and gold foil flags distributed by the club.

But whereas Leicester had quickly taken charge of their second-leg match against Sevilla in the last 16, Atletico showed they were made of sterner stuff. They defended with their customary fortitude while two dangerous crosses from Yannick Carrasco demonstrated their threat on the counter-attack.

It was just as Leicester were threatening to make inroads - Shinji Okazaki stabbing wide at the near post from Vardy's cross - that the visitors tightened their grip on the tie.

Filipe Luis crossed the ball into the penalty area from the left and the unmarked Saul guided a header past City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Shakespeare switched to a bold 3-4-3 system for the second half with Ben Chilwell and Leonardo Ulloa replacing Yohan Benalouane and Okazaki. And the shift brought results. After Chilwell had thrashed the ball over the bar, Leicester levelled. Vardy slammed home from inside the six-yard box after Chilwell's shot had been blocked.

With City requiring two more goals to advance, the final half-hour was one-way traffic. But Atletico's defensive wall was not breached.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare said after the tie: "The players are very disappointed to be out of the competition but they can be proud of what they've achieved and we can be proud of how we've conducted ourselves. The players should want more of this."

With City in mid table in the English Premier League after a flirtation with relegation to the second division, competing in European club football's most prestigious tournament willnot be available until at least the 2018/19 season.

Shakespeare added: "All players want to play at the highest level and the Champions League is the highest level. We have to get back to winning ways in the Premier League now."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.