Former France rugby skipper Dusautoir to retire

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
(From Left to Right) Dougs, Ryls, Samir, STO and Marvin, pictured, are among many young people from Paris suburbs that could offer an electoral prize for France's 11 presidential candidates. Créteil, April 10 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon internet shutdown inspires punitive proposal targeting …
  • media
    International report
    Colombia: Cauca locals fear spread of violence in the region
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
  • media
    International report
    Senegal: The benefits of baobab fruit
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Shubho Naba Barsho!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby France

Former France rugby skipper Dusautoir to retire

By
media Thierry Dusautoir capitained France to the 2011 World Cup final. AFP/Franck Fife

Former France captain Thierry Dusautoir announced on Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the season. The 35-year-old skippered France a record 56 times and won three Top 14 titles as well as a European crown with Toulouse.

"If I'm emotional it's because I'm finishing my rugby playing career at the end of the season," he told a press conference.

"It's a very special moment, charged with emotion for me but not sadness as I'm going to be enthusiastically pursuing a new opening which I've begin to develop, a second life as a businessman."

Dusautoir joined Toulouse in 2006 and won the French championship with the club in 2008, 2011 and 2012. He was part of the team that won the European Cup in 2010.

He first donned a France shirt in 2006 and one year later burst onto the world stage at the 2007 World Cup, making his name against New Zealand in the quarter-final with a try and 29 tackles. His heroics that day lifted France to a famous 20-18 win and earned him the nickname "The Dark Destroyer".

Dusautoir was named World Player of the Year in 2011 after leading his country to the World Cup final against New Zealand. He brought the curtain down on his 80-cap career with France after their 62-13 loss to the All Blacks in the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

Reflecting on his career in rugby, he said: "The decision one day to come along and put on boots and a pair of shorts literally changed my life and turned a timid kid into one who had confidence in himself. This sport has changed my life and I owe it a great debt."

He added: "I never thought I'd go on to have the career that I did."

Dusautoir said that in his post rugby life, he would put more time into developing his digital marketing and food import-export companies.

  

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.