Warburton named as captain of Lions tour of New Zealand

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
(From Left to Right) Dougs, Ryls, Samir, STO and Marvin, pictured, are among many young people from Paris suburbs that could offer an electoral prize for France's 11 presidential candidates. Créteil, April 10 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon internet shutdown inspires punitive proposal targeting …
  • media
    International report
    Colombia: Cauca locals fear spread of violence in the region
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Young voters in France's forgotten suburbs
  • media
    International report
    Senegal: The benefits of baobab fruit
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Shubho Naba Barsho!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby Britain Ireland New Zealand

Warburton named as captain of Lions tour of New Zealand

By
media Warren Gatland (right) led a British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in 2013 with Sam Warburton (left) as skipper. Reuters/Paul Childs

Sam Warburton was named on Wednesday as captain of the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. The 28-year-old Welsh forward becomes only the second player after the Englishman Martin Johnson to skipper two squads.

 

Warburton led the victorious 2013 tour of Australia.

"Sam is a great player, an outstanding leader and a winning Lions captain," said Gatland. "The coaching team believe that Sam's experience and leadership qualities make him an obvious choice as captain."

England captain Dylan Hartley is the biggest name casualty. The New Zealand born hooker is the third successive England skipper to miss out on Lions selection after Steve Borthwick and Chris Robshaw in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

While Hartley was omitted, his England understudy, Jamie George, was included, along with Ireland captain Rory Best and Wales's Ken Owens.

The 2017 Six Nations champions England boast the largest contingent of 16 players in the 41 man squad. Wales had 12 and Ireland 11 with Scotland's two representatives full-back Stuart Hogg and wing Tommy Seymour.

"There's been healthy debate about the squad," said Lions coach Warren Gatland. "And now that it's been announced we need to get behind it 100 percent and get excited about travelling to New Zealand.

"There's competition for places and there will be players fighting for Test spots with no clear number one, number two or number three in certain positions."

The 53-year-old New Zealander, who has been on secondment from his post as Wales coach, added: "That's what makes us pretty excited about the quality of the squad going to New Zealand. We know how tough it will be. This is the toughest tour."

Four years ago, Gatland steered the Lions to a victorious tour of Australia and he will be aiming to become the second Lions coach to win a Test series in New Zealand.

The 10-match tour begins with a game against a Provincial Union side in Whangarei on 3 June with the first of three Tests against the All Blacks in Auckland on 24 June.

"In previous tours the midweek games tended to be a little easier," Gatland said. "But when you look at the quality of the opposition we're facing in midweek, it's going to be hugely challenging.

"That's why we've taken a few extra players than we did in 2013, we just needed to make sure we have the depth and quality in the squad to make sure we can handle the quality of the sides we're coming up against."

"I had a dinner with all the other former Lions captains on Tuesday night and that's when it sunk in, the enormity," said Warburton after the squad was announced. "I found out last Thursday that I'd be skipper. I was in a supermarket car park when the coach called. I didn't believe him at first. I thought it was the lads from the team winding me up."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.